This Sunday is Christ the King Sunday, an observance that will mean practically nothing to the vast majority of Christians who attend non-liturgical churches. I had never heard of Christ the King Sunday growing up in a Disciples of Christ church in central Indiana. We celebrated Christmas and Easter in a big way, and those two biggies were the only Christian holidays.
As for seasons like Advent or Epiphany or Lent, we never mentioned them in my childhood church, some of the avoidance related to the deeply rooted anti-Catholic bias of most Hoosier Protestants. If we marked Pentecost Sunday or Ascension Day or Trinity Sunday, I don’t recall it. What else did you need except Christmas and Easter?
Many people will have little interest in the debate in some quarters of the church as to whether it is appropriate to equate Jesus with the monarchy in these days of democracy — a conversation best reserved for those who feel a strong need to dive very deeply into church jargon and theology. Don’t worry, I’ll spare the details. I’m also ignoring the history or theology or liturgical reasons for Christ the King Sunday, though these are quite interesting to me.
Here’s my modest theme for this column: Every church could serve itself well by some specific, annual observance of Jesus Christ as King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Some will protest the church doesn’t need a specific Sunday to do this because we know every Sunday Jesus is King of Kings.
Yes, to be sure, we should know and proclaim this — to some degree — weekly. But just because we proclaim the resurrection on a weekly basis doesn’t keep us from setting aside one Sunday a year to highlight this incredibly good news. Those things that are the profoundest truths of our faith, we find ways to set apart one Sunday a year as a perpetual remembrance and celebration.
I was driving around town this week, listening to my radio provide updates on the election, COVID, the hurricanes and the bitter animosities engulfing our nation when I became profoundly saddened and overwhelmed by it all. Whether you get your news from the most conservative or the most liberal slant, the steady drip, drip, drip of depressing stories can eventually drown a person.
Then I remembered this coming Sunday, which many churches will tie to Thanksgiving, is Christ the King Sunday. And I felt comforted and strengthened, remembering that above the foaming and raging sing the angels; above the arrogant, power-hungry is one who is their Lord; above the sin and guile and greed of this world is one who sees, hears, and judges perfectly. His kingdom is forever, untarnished, unblemished, from everlasting to everlasting. Suddenly, I was humming the “Hallelujah Chorus” and ignoring the chattering radio. This is not escapism. It is one of the key tenets of Christianity.
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and I will be thankful in these strange, cruel days. My gratitude will be tied closely to this consummating Sunday of the Christian year. Come, thou almighty King.
