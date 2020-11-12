I found myself in Satan’s wake last week.
Or maybe not. But I wasn’t quite sure what to make of the large black Chevy pickup in a hurry to pass me on a busy four-lane Macon roadway.
I could see the vehicle closing fast in my rearview mirror but didn’t give a second thought to it, that is, until after the speeding hulk with the specialized college license plate overtook me and left me gawking at the large decal plastered across most of the rear window of the vehicle now rapidly disappearing ahead of me.
The decal was no shrinking violet. It was not one of those little jobs you have to get right up next to before you can read it. To the contrary, this presumably vinyl message was displayed proudly in flowing orange cursive and consisted of one word:
Satan
I shuddered. Who would affix such a message to their vehicle? Was this an advertisement for some new product? If so, who would market something by associating it with the prince of darkness?
Or was this just … what? Somebody wanting to flaunt convention? Somebody mad at the world or the church? A devotee of the dark side or somebody who thought they were mocking old Lucifer or poking a finger in God’s eye?
None of my conjectures made any sense. I couldn’t think of a single good reason why a person would choose such a message.
Up ahead of me, I saw the next traffic light turn red. For all of his speeding, the racing motorist had not gained any ground and I was, turtle-like, slowly gaining on the speed demon, not sure I really wanted to be anywhere near that profane truck while at the same time rather curious in a morbid sense to see what kind of person was behind the wheel.
I was mostly relieved to see the traffic light turn green before I arrived at the next intersection, my curiosity coming in well behind my inclinations to keep my distance from this spectre. There is enough trouble in the world these days without having to contend on the roadway with one of the devil’s would-be minions. I don’t know where the driver was headed, but this motorist was happy to be turning at the next intersection, getting myself even off the asphalt where those wheels had been turning.
Call me superstitious if you want. Call this the column of an old-fashioned Methodist preacher. But the historic baptismal vows of our church include this question: Do you accept the freedom and power God gives you to resist evil, injustice, and oppression in whatever forms they present themselves? There are more “forms” of evil than you can shake a stick at, and there isn’t enough printers’ ink to describe the myriad times I’ve failed to resist. And avoiding the proximity to a Satan decal doesn’t qualify me for any medals. Even so, I don’t want to be near that truck again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.