There is something about the human spirit that prompts one to sing.
People who don’t sing at any other time of the year sing at Christmas. We even sing bi-lingually this time of year. Without giving it a second thought, we sing in Latin when we sing the Christmas hymn “Angels We Have Heard on High” (the angels, in Latin, sing “Gloria, in excelsis Deo”) and in Spanish when we sing “Feliz Navidad.”
And although the songs you and I sing might not always be heard “sweetly across the plains,” they are happy sounds. Never are they more welcome than this year, since so many of us didn’t get to sing them in a gathered congregation last Christmas. Although there are some diehards who will refuse to sing no matter what the occasion, most of us are overjoyed to be able to raise our voices with others at Christmas.
My internal playlist is a jumble that includes “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “Have a Holly, Jolly Christmas.” I enjoy both John Lennon’s “So This Is Christmas” and the traditional French carol “Sing We Now of Christmas.”
Since my childhood I’ve been singing “There’s a Song in the Air,” “Silent Night,” “O, Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” and many more Christmas hymns and carols. Like the rest of you, I will sing them multiple times this year.
I find myself singing, humming and whistling these sacred and secular Christmas songs unbidden, and although my intention is to sing them to myself, I realize that sometimes I am doing so loudly enough to be heard by others.
Soloing the Christmas songs is something most of us would prefer not to repeat this year. Nothing can hold most of us back from singing Christmas songs with the gathered people of faith in 2021. People usually don’t get enough of the Christmas carols anyway, and 2020’s isolation made these old favorites even more precious.
Christmas and singing go together so much that some persons still practice the tradition of Christmas caroling, that bracing group activity that involves traveling from house to house, even in inclement weather, to bring tidings of joy to those who are homebound or recovering from surgery. The carolers need no songbooks; they know these standard Christmas carols by heart. In this sacred season, they treasure the songs so much they want to include those of the body of faith who can’t sing communally unless the choir comes to them.
Is there any other time of the year when groups of people travel to neighbors to sing “good tidings?” I think not. What other holidays produce singing? Valentines Day? New Years Day? Easter has its songs, but nothing like Christmas, nor do we travel around in groups to sing them.
Can we forget our divisions for a while? Even if we can’t agree politically or theologically, together we can harmoniously sing “Joy to the World.” Merry Christmas to all.
