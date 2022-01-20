I sing from an old Methodist hymnal almost every morning in my devotionals. Wesley’s Collection of Hymns, a collection of Charles Wesley texts, is roughly the size of my palm, thick with 769 Charles Wesley poems. The book has no accompanying tunes, so I make up my own tune as I sing. At the rate I’m going I will finally have sung every hymn in this hymnbook sometime in 2023.
Hymn No. 1 is (of course) “O For a Thousand Tongues.” Hymn No. 769 is a song addressing the Blessed Trinity. In between are inspiring hymns on an incredible range of subjects of the Christian life, most of these texts unknown to us Methodists.
This morning, in the section called “For Believers Praying,” I sang hymn No. 299, an eight-stanza song exhorting God to crush the devil. I found this hymn refreshing and unique. I’m quite familiar with Wesleyan texts inviting us to put on the whole armor of God and to arise and conquer. We Methodists are pretty good at rolling up our sleeves to address the ills of society.
But here Wesley recognizes that the fight with evil is ultimately God’s battle. The puny skills we wield will be of limited effect against the wiles of Satan, a theme most famously explored in Martin Luther’s “A Mighty Fortress is our God.”
Here is stanza No. 7 from Wesley’s hymn:
Come, O come, all-glorious Lord!
No longer now delay,
With thy Spirit’s two-edged sword
The crooked serpent slay!
Bare thine arm, and give the blow,
Root out, and kill the hellish seed:
O avenge us of our foe,
And bruise the serpent’s head!
I shall always be inspired by the Desmond Tutus and Martin Luther King Jrs. of the world. I want to be like them. I want to address evil and injustice in whatever forms I find them.
But today I’m singing to our “all-glorious Lord,” the master gardener, to “root out and kill the hellish seed” of the “crooked serpent” who has wormed its way into so much of our public and private life.
