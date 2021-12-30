Who wants to start the new year wrong? Not I! I don’t even want to start a single day “wrong.” Nor do I know anybody who sets out to intentionally live life “wrong.” I don’t find it easy to walk in the right direction daily, and though I sometimes fail because of willful disobedience, more often I fail because of inattention and neglect. Most of us want to get it right most of the time.
These thoughts are prompted by a headline that announced: Ten Things to Do to Start the Year Right. I quickly scanned the suggestions. To no surprise, these “amazing” recommendations included such no-brainers as eating healthy, getting enough sleep, etc. Hardly the stuff of revolutionary, decisive action.
An old preacher once preached the same sermon (“Love one another”) week after week, prompting his congregation to complain he should move on to something new. He defended himself, “I’ll preach something different when you start practicing this one.” There are not a lot of new suggestions out there, and the reason we see the same recommendations yearly is that most of us fail to follow what we know to be “best practices.”
I humbly propose my list of ways to get 2022 off to a good start. These 10 suggestions, even though hardly new, could be revolutionary for your spiritual and mental health.
1. Do unto others as you would have others do unto you. Period.
2. Attend worship. Do so weekly.
3. Pray. Set daily time — even 5 minutes — to be engaged in prayer.
4. Give something away. Every day give money, a small gift, a compliment, a possession.
5. Laugh. Don’t take life so seriously.
6. Write a letter weekly. Texts and emails are no substitute.
7. Practice hospitality. Open your door and heart to others.
8. Cultivate a wideness of spirit. Nobody has all the answers.
9. Befriend your neighbors. We can’t change the world; we can love our neighbors.
10. Forgive as quickly as you hope to be forgiven by others.
Two further observations:
First, it was not easy to narrow down this list. Plenty of other items surfaced. Here’s a suggestion: Write your own Top 10 list for 2022. If your list has only one item (stay sober, work on your marriage, etc.) that’s fine. There’s nothing magic about 10 items. Your list might look quite different from mine. Write it and post it somewhere.
Second, many of the items on my list have been there for more than a few years. Some of them I will be working on all my life. There is no shame in keeping the same items on one’s list, especially if the alternative is to give up. I hope I can and will get better at practicing my list in 2022, but I doubt if I’ll ever fully succeed at some of these aspirations. Approach your list humbly and go easy on yourself when you don’t completely succeed
Contact Creede Hinshaw at hinnie@cox.net.
