While not every church will make a big deal about Mother’s Day, in practice almost every church will acknowledge the holiday. Navigating the observance is more complicated than it once was.
Mother’s Day has traditionally been one of the best-attended Sundays in the year. When Mom said she wanted her family in church with her, the pew was filled, making Mother’s Day the third-best-attended worship service each year after Easter and Christmas.
I salute those faithful mothers who wielded that spiritual influence over their husbands, children and grandchildren. I don’t know how many parents (particularly mothers) today are requiring children to attend church, but it feels like that number is sadly diminished.
It is perhaps timely (or ironic, depending on your stance) that on the week leading up to Mother’s Day somebody leaked the United States Supreme Court’s potential ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The decision, if eventually confirmed, will permit states the right to make this surgery illegal.
A majority of Americans, from surveys I have seen, are both supportive of the right to abortion and also supportive of a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. We are a conflicted people. Some Christians are supportive of the right of the mother to make the decision while others are determinedly adamant that such a decision is murder. The United Methodist Church has long adopted a nuanced position on abortion, opposing this practice for gender selection or personal convenience while encouraging the mother to prayerfully consult with clergy, family and physician while agonizing over the decision.
This Sunday, Mother’s Day, there will be prayers of gratitude in many congregations throughout Georgia over the leaked decision. Other congregations will ignore the news, while some fewer Georgia churches will lament the potential decision.
The church has been supportive of mothers and their infants in fits and starts. Language has changed because attitudes have changed. I no longer hear a single woman with a baby called an “unwed mother.” No longer is the child of a single mother labeled a “bastard” or “illegitimate.” Pregnant single mothers once fled to a distant location to deliver their baby, too ashamed to give birth surrounded by disapproval. Now these women give birth in the same ob/gyn wing as a woman with a husband. Although I would wish two committed parents for every newborn, I am grateful for societal changes that affirm and support mothers and their babies.
The legalization of gay marriage has implications for our newborns. Those churches that condemn gay marriage oppose same-gender parents giving birth to or adopting children, while other congregations and Christians are both supportive and welcoming. Dear friends of mine welcomed a healthy baby boy into the world this week. Both parents are women, legally married in a church wedding. Their baby son will be loved and nurtured in a church where the parents will be welcome.
The church thus approaches Mother’s Day 2022 with a plethora of issues around birth and motherhood. The way a church decides to observe (or ignore) this day will say much about the character of the congregation.
