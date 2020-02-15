Can a church have too much money squirreled away for unforeseen disasters? Should they have funds to cover the cost of a new furnace? To replace the building hit by tornado? To have 3-6 months of salary/benefits for staff?
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (commonly known as the Mormon Church), is apparently pretty well covered when it comes to spare funds.
The Wall Street Journal (Saturday-Sunday Feb. 8-9) headline was: “The Mormon Church Amassed $100 Billion. It Was the Best-Kept Secret in the Investment World.” The sprawling article wasn’t tucked away inside the paper. It was the lead article of Section 2, featuring an almost full-page color photo of the Salt Lake Temple.
If I were a rank and file member of this church, I’m sure I’d be surprised. One hundred billion dollars? The money held and invested in a church-created and run investment firm? How does one get one’s head around an amount so large?
Math can overwhelm me. My calculator tells me that $100 billion equals $100,000 million. Sorry, but that doesn’t help much. If I have done my math right, this sum could fund the annual budget of Albany for 368 years or buy my coffee for a long, long time.
The article by Ian Lovett and Rachel Levy paraphrases Roger Clarke, head of Ensign Peak Advisors, the church fund: “… Mr. Clarke and church officials who oversee the fund said it was a rainy-day account to be used in difficult economic times.” According to the article, the rationale for the fund may be related to how the church will navigate periods of war and upheaval before Jesus’ literal return to earth.
As far as being secretive, no church is required to disclose finances. I’m grateful we live in a country where that line is clear. A church has a great deal more responsibility, however, to be candid with its members about its financial health. This is where things get sticky.
The dilemma (if you can call it a dilemma when you have an extra $100 billion) is how does one broach this subject to the rank and file? Paragraphs 17-18 of the WSJ article will be understood by every person who has ever served on any financial committee of any church. Some Mormon leaders may have worried if the ordinary member knew about a $100 billion “rainy day fund” they might reduce their tithes.
Even the smallest country church struggles with how to disclose healthy finances to its members. I’ve served churches where the Finance Committee wanted to keep a $5,000 savings bond utterly secret. Why? They were afraid their members would want to spend the money. This mistrustful attitude is based on the misguided strategy that if the church keeps poor-mouthing itself, the members will be more generous.
I’m not implying the Mormon Church did this. Mormons are known for being faithful tithers. Good for them. But generosity inevitably leads to challenging questions:
Like how large should our savings fund/endowment be? How transparent should we be with our membership? At what point should any church give itself away for the life of the world?
It’s not only Mormons who should be asking this question.
