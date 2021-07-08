Pope Francis, who is 84 years old, is recovering from colon surgery, and I pray he will soon return to full strength. His surgery, to alleviate diverticulitis, required general anesthesia. The pontiff, displaying his faithful pastoral heart, was not admitted to the Rome hospital until after conducting the traditional Sunday prayers in St. Peter’s Square.
One website on diverticulitis suggested this colon condition might be stress-related. Noting that stress disrupts the digestive system, the website said stress confuses the body into believing it is under physical attack, causing “butterflies” and “heartburn.” I am not a physician or the son of a physician, and so-called medical websites are hardly authoritative sources of information, but this I know: There is plenty of stress in the practice of ministry.
It is hard to imagine anybody wanting to take on papal responsibilities. Pope Francis is the head of a 2,000-year-old institution which, though believed by Roman Catholics to have been created by God through the Apostle Peter, has proven itself to be a very human, stressful institution over the millennia.
Lest one accuse me of ganging up on the Catholics, I add that leading any church, synagogue or other religious institution is a stress-producing calling. I’ve experienced first-hand the daily stress of church leadership, a stress the Apostle Paul referenced himself (2 Cor. 11:28).
Leadership in the church – at any level – is a constant, inescapable balancing act. There are church families to consider, political realities to navigate, large donors to pamper, power groups to mollify, multiple theological convictions to harmonize, hurt feelings to assuage, bad theology to eradicate, creditors to satisfy, buildings to maintain, sermons with the right balance of grace and judgment to craft, unchurched people to attract, competing ministries to prioritize, apathetic leaders to stimulate, children to instruct and catechize, and vision for the congregation to receive from God. That’s just for starters.
Take these demands and multiply them times the 2,000 years of the Catholic Church’s existence. The pressure from liberals and conservatives, the travel, the bureaucracy of the Vatican, the financial whirlpools, the continuing fallout from the abuse of children, women, and First Nation peoples, the antagonistic press, the fact that Pope Francis must relate to a living predecessor, the reality of the church and world parsing every papal word and action … who would not have diverticulitis after such a surfeit of difficulties?
Leadership is difficult even in a local garden club or civic group. Few persons will take responsibility for leading a not-for-profit, let alone a church. Moreover, those hungriest to take the reins of leadership are often the least suited or equipped to do so.
I have no idea whether the current pope sought out, overtly or covertly, his position. Perhaps it was thrust upon him, a reluctant soul, as it has been so often thrust upon prophets in the Bible and leaders throughout history. And I certainly do not know the causes of the Pope’s malady. He may be most stress-free person on our planet.
Whatever the case, pray for the Pope’s recovery, and while you are at it, pray for God to lead you to make your church or faith organization a less stressful, more pleasing instrument of peace and love.
