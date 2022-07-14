Georgia’s Stonehenge was undone by the unhinged.
Somebody in Elberton destroyed by explosive the quirky, famous Georgia Guidestones, granite pillars almost 20 feet high, etched in eight languages and offering mild, non-offensive, even naïve advice on how to make our planet a better place. A person could get the gist of the message almost anywhere, but the weirdness of the stones, the anonymity of the builder and isolation of this monument lent itself to a QAnon conspiracy narrative that a devilish cabal was trying to manipulate the world.
The Satan identifiers included a Republican candidate for governor who, unstable though she was, captured some 3% of Georgia voters. Kandiss Taylor’s election campaign waged war against Lucifer’s north Georgia incursion, and after the destruction of the tourist attraction Taylor rejoiced in the demise of the Satanic stones.
The quirkier and more outlandish the theories the more quickly the gullible are prone to climb on board. One true believer noted the monument was 666 miles from the United Nations in New York, decisively linking the monument, the beast and one-world government. Another fearful guardian of righteousness, a Georgia mountain pastor, harangued a helpless Elbert County governmental body for 20 minutes about the demonic message.
Not to confuse the issue, but perhaps somebody has already noted if one rearranges the letters in gubernatorial hopeful Kandiss Taylor’s name the secret message becomes clear: Is Dorky Satan. That’s how far-fetched these arguments are.
Satan gets blamed for many things, the difference being that with social media it is now much easier to spread the lies. When I first entered the ministry – well before social media -- a person had to work hard to build a case for Satan’s handiwork.
Back in the late ‘70s, some conservative Christians got it in their heads that a national detergent manufacturer was promoting Satan via their demonic product logo. Poor Procter & Gamble; no telling how much money they spent to remove the spurious stain, which was all froth and no substance.
In those days, the only way to pass this stuff along was by word of mouth or by distributing a “fact sheet” mimeographed or duplicated on a primitive copier. The devil-detectives fought these clever demons with what few tools they had, leaving the conscientious pastor to waste much time disabusing parishioners on such claptrap.
Now one simply clicks a button and hundreds, thousands, even millions, learn “the truth” about Satan. The shadowy QAnon followers have merged with one segment of conservative Christianity, resulting in a growing body of deluded, gullible and dangerous citizens.
Fear and frustration can fuel the need to ignite the flames of Satan where there had been no fire. As of this writing, nobody knows the perpetrator of the monument’s destruction. He/she may or may not be linked to these outlandish theories. Either way, the loss of the Georgia Guidestones is a blow to Elbert County and ranges far beyond Elberton. The demonic does raise its ugly head, but attacking granite monuments (verbally or with explosives), far from destroying evil, accomplishes the purposes of the wily one.
