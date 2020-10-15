Anyone listening to our political discourse from the outside would have trouble believing we are a nation of churches, a people of faith. Most of us have worked ourselves into a “high dudgeon.” I’m not even sure what high dudgeon is, but I think it is akin to busting a gasket.
The presidential election is less than three weeks away, and to read the remarks on Facebook, to listen to radio interviews, to digest blogs and tweets, and to engage in conversation with friends is to conclude our entire society is right on the edge of falling into the bottomless pit.
Trump is Satan. No, Biden is Satan. And either Pelosi or McConnell or your local school board representative are minor devils. So go the accusations.
Fascism is getting ready to take us over and take us down. Or maybe it’s socialism or communism or those sneaky atheists who are going to flush our nation down the sewer. Half of us are convinced we’re doomed after Nov. 3.
I saw a book about political rage. The author’s premise was that political candidates try to make their followers apoplectic when it comes to “the other side.” If you get angry enough and rattled enough, you’ll vote for your candidate even if imperfect, believing the other guy is a beast.
I hope the author of the book was being too cynical. Do our leaders really do this? And if so, are we dumb enough to fall for it?
If we follow the Judeo-Christian ethic, if we have deeply religious people of Muslim, Hindu and Buddhist faith in our mix, too, we would be a trusting people who know the Lord of the earth, the Lord of the universe, the Lord God Almighty, who sits in judgment of us all, is unruffled and unworried over any petty ruler, elected or unelected.
This is not to say people of faith should be apathetic when it comes to elections and issues. I hope I am an informed voter; I know who will get my vote, and I’m not afraid to have firm convictions.
But I am not moving to Canada or Mexico or anywhere else if my candidate doesn’t win. The world is not going to fall apart if you find yourself on the losing end of this election.
The witness of the person of faith should be to be calm. We have a dearth of calmness today. Don’t shout down an opponent. He or she is a citizen of this nation, too, and not only has a right to an opinion, but may have a better view of things than you.
Faith, hope and love, Paul said, are the greatest virtues, and the greatest of them is love. Jesus said to love your neighbor as yourself. In these next few weeks, practice loving others. If you see a yard sign, a bumper sticker or a Facebook or Twitter post that scorches you, love the other person. I might suggest you try loving the candidate who will not get your vote, but maybe we should start with smaller steps.
