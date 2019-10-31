Earlier this month, the Pew Research Center released research into religious identity and attendance. To nobody’s surprise, the results indicate religion continues to slide in this country. Fewer people are attending church and fewer are identifying as members of any particular faith. The fastest growing group of Americans, now at 26%, are “nones,” who identify with no religious grouping whatsoever.
Columnists like me – always on deadline and looking for material – have taken this survey and run with it, blaming everybody from Jerry Falwell to Catholic sexual misconduct for shrinking religious numbers.
Forgive me for spilling more ink on this subject, but I’m on deadline, too. From the perspective of one pastor who served local Methodist churches for 36 years, I never had one person leave the church because of Al Sharpton, Pat Robertson or any outrageous high-visibility religious person. I did have a few persons drop out because their denomination was too conservative or too liberal. This was the exception to the rule.
From my experience, here’s why most people dropped out:
“Nobody visited me when I was ill.” I heard variations on this reason at every church I served. People had feelings hurt because they thought somebody from the church (pastor, friends, etc.) should have been present.
“I’m tired of the church asking for money.” Never mind that these people didn’t mind the grocer, the car dealer, the tax assessor, asking for money. Somehow, they got disgruntled when the church challenged them to be faithful stewards of what God had given them.
“I can’t stand this pastor any longer.” Plenty of people quit church because of a past clergyperson who was a scoundrel, bum, bad preacher, too high-handed, etc. Why complain about a nationally infamous preacher when their own pastor provided all the reason they needed? Members in every one of my churches threatened to quit because of me. Some of them did. Some of these dropouts made me very sad. A few made me happier with their absence.
“I need pew cushions.” This complaint actually covers a whole range of gripes: Parking spaces are at a premium, the sanctuary is too hot/cold, I don’t like the color of the carpet, the piano is out of tune, etc. I could fill a whole column about dropouts over physical limitations in the church building.
“I come to church to escape stress.” People have to put up with stress and bickering at their workplace. They don’t have to take it at church. But every church, sooner or later, encounters and produces stress, the byproduct of which is resentful, wounded, bitter dropouts. Power struggles in the local church have produced more dropouts than probably the rest of this list combined.
You can undoubtedly expand this list from hearsay or personal experience. At the local church level, it’s often very plebian issues that lead to dropouts. Most columnists – unless they attend local church – will overlook these reasons.