Normally a person receiving the sacrament of holy communion is not newsworthy. Millions upon millions of Christians receive communion weekly, others monthly, some even daily. It is one of the most sacred and moving parts of the life in Christ.
But not everybody receives communion in a service officiated by Pope Francis. Even such a worship service, however, is hardly newsworthy itself, except to the persons fortunate enough to be included.
But then not everybody who receives communion from Pope Francis is a person who has been denied the sacrament of holy communion by other archbishops in the worldwide Roman Catholic Church. And then again, not everybody who has been denied by others but received in a papal worship service is named Nancy Pelosi.
And so, the story is newsworthy because it is at the intersection of faith and politics and it involves two Roman Catholics who are admired by some and discounted by others. And the story is newsworthy because Rep. Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, is an outspoken supporter of women’s health and a woman’s right to choose whether or not her health care choices should include abortion.
More than Catholic Pelosi’s support of a woman’s freedom of choice is the equally public condemnation of her by her own archbishop, who has told her she cannot receive the sacrament of holy communion as long as she so publicly advocates a position precisely opposite the teaching of her church.
But there is still more. Pope Francis, equally adamant that abortion is a sin, who is unwavering in his support of unborn life, also willingly accepted Speaker Pelosi to receive holy communion.
The real story is about the role of the priest when persons present themselves for the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, having confessed their sin, and yet continuing to promulgate a position opposite that of the teaching of the church.
The conservative archbishops insist that a high-visibility political figure has a greater responsibility to adhere to church teaching. Thus, Pelosi (and President Biden) should be barred from the sacrament until they repent of their sinful position and stop using their power to promote abortion.
Pope Francis, by contrast, sees the role of the eucharist quite differently. He is reported to have said holy communion is “not a prize for the perfect but a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak.” In this most recent service, with Speaker Pelosi in attendance, the Pope was obviously welcoming of her presence and of rightness of her receiving the sacrament.
The debate will not go away anytime soon. I will not draw conclusions about who is “right,” although I have my own leanings. From the United Methodist standpoint, our founder John Wesley understood holy communion to be a “converting” sacrament, which for him meant that all who called on Jesus were welcome. He believed the power of the sacrament itself was enough to melt hearts and change souls.
