It has been almost 80 years since Western Europe has known such a dark Easter.
Ukrainian Christians will observe Easter this Sunday; the Orthodox Church, which includes most but not all Ukraine Christians, follows a liturgical calendar slightly different from that of the Western Church. These two main branches of Christendom conducted lengthy dialogue in an effort to synchronize their church calendars, but agreement has proved fruitless.
Consider the Easter Americans observed last Sunday in the United States compared to the Easter waiting to be celebrated in Ukraine.
Whereas we were concerned about weather, parking, wardrobes and Easter dinner plans, the Ukrainian Christians are facing tragic choices daily. Parts of their nation are crumbling before their eyes; their men are marching to war; five million Ukrainians have fled to other Eastern European nations, the church itself faces divisiveness between the Orthodox branch supporting Mother Russia and the Orthodox branch horrified by the invasion.
One wonders how faith is being tested in this brave, overwhelmed nation where civilians are tortured and executed, hospitals, colleges and apartment buildings are indiscriminately bombed, entire villages are destroyed and city services (gas, electricity, internet, etc.) have vanished.
On Easter Sunday will missiles fall from the sky, tanks crush villages, invaders push mercilessly forward? Will followers of the Resurrected One raise their joys and triumphs high? Will they defiantly proclaim their faith? These questions make concerns about COVID seem small.
How can we sing to the Lord in a strange land, asked the psalmist in Psalm 137? What about those 5 million Ukrainian refugees? Will they be more faithful than ever? Will they gather in hope? With the apostle Paul, will they proclaim that they cannot be crushed?
I have no personal experience with the intersection of war and Easter. I do not know how I would handle such a traumatic experience. I try to put myself in the place of a Ukraine citizen trapped in Mariupol, too poor or too old or too attached to my home to flee. Would the church be open on Easter? Would it even be standing? Would my priest still be available, or would he have fled with his family? Rather than venture into a dangerous city, would I stay hidden in my basement, perhaps turning to the resurrection accounts in the gospels and reading them alone?
This Sunday will be the Sunday following Easter for most of us. Churches will be less full than they were last week. The “buzz” will have diminished somewhat. But it will be Easter Sunday in Ukraine. Churches across that nation will be open to the extent possible. Brave followers of the Crucified Lord will make their way to church, many of them for the traditional Easter service that begins in darkness.
We Western Christians may not have synchronized our Easter calendars with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, but we can synchronize our hearts in prayer. Resurrected Lord, deliver thy people from death and lead them to living hope and new life.
