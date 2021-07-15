That church scuffles happen is tragic; that they make the news is even worse.
A current clash involves a United Methodist congregation, Mount Bethel United Methodist Church, up the road in Marietta. This mega-church, with some 8,000 members, is in a standoff with the North Georgia United Methodist Bishop.
The latest round of this bitter struggle has been precipitous. North Georgia Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson announced the North Georgia Annual Conference (the ruling body with oversight of all United Methodist churches in the northern half of Georgia), is taking over the rebellious church, lock, stock and barrel. One might call this the holy nuclear option. The bishop has ordered the church to turn over to the Conference Trustees its considerable assets, bank accounts, real property, Christian school and presumably keys to the building. To nobody’s surprise, Bethel is not going down submissively.
As in most church fights, or fights of any kind, the opposing sides don’t even agree on what they are fighting about, but we United Methodists have been watching this battle unfolding for a couple of months now, with fault lines running back much further than that.
The fight escalated a couple of months ago when the then-senior pastor, who had been appointed to a new United Methodist congregation (as is standard United Methodist law and practice), refused to obey the bishop and leave Mount Bethel. He preached a blustery sermon that scorched the bishop and, Martin Luther-like, vowed he wasn’t bowing to “liberal theology.” This visceral tirade, which may have been well-received by that week’s congregation, led the church down a path openly contrary to church law.
In a further fit of pique, that pastor surrendered his ordination credentials and Mount Bethel immediately hired him again — now a layperson — as their preacher and leader. Freed of ordination, he no longer had to obey the bishop. Then Mount Bethel refused to accept the new pastor properly appointed by the bishop, again flouting church law. The net result: Mount Bethel is being led by an unauthorized layperson and (according to the North Georgia Conference) by an unelected, unofficial group of church leaders who have locked their new legitimate pastor out of the church.
The position of the North Georgia Conference is that Mount Bethel is so blatantly out of compliance with Methodism’s Book of Discipline that the only option remaining is for the ruling body to take over the entire church. Mount Bethel, in response, says this fight is about liberal versus conservative theology and has accused the bishop of failing to follow church rules, too.
Civil lawsuits will follow. Lots of money will be spent and the witness of the church diminished. Methodists have lined up on both sides of this ugly fight, and outsiders (including me) have probably missed the nuances. From my upper-deck perspective, Bishop Haupert-Johnson and her leadership team have carefully followed church law while Mount Bethel, a large congregation whose leaders are following the lead of a fiery pastor, has taken many ill-advised, deliberately disobedient steps. Others will see it differently. To be sadly continued.
