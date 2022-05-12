Every pastor prepares for her/his weekly sermon differently. Most pastors are probably working on more than one sermon at a time, giving careful thought to and exploration of a biblical text over a course of weeks. The most pressing sermon, of course, is the one next to be preached, but the wise pastor doesn’t wait until Monday morning to begin working on next week’s sermon.
I am writing this column because of the wrestling I am doing while preparing for this week’s lectionary text. I will be preaching Sunday from Acts 11: 1-18, where Peter reports on his first groundbreaking visit to the Gentiles.
The text seems obvious. This is a story about an early apostle who crossed lines and broke barriers to preach the gospel. That would be a good message and faithful to the text. Or would it?
The interesting thing the preacher notes is that this same story is told in consecutive chapters of the Book of Acts. In Acts 10 Luke takes 42 verses to tell this story in third person. Then in the very next chapter, the same story is told in 18 verses, except this time Peter tells the story in first person. What is going on here?
Why does Luke do this, the preacher asks? Why does Acts need back-to-back stories of the same thing? The answer seems obvious. While Chapter 10 is reporting the story, Acts Chapter 11 is telling how Peter is being called upon the carpet by the early church, whose leaders are puzzled and upset. Yes, church meetings are reported in the New Testament, and they aren’t always pretty. The early church leaders criticized Peter for preaching to Gentiles.
Thus, one who preaches from Acts 11 faces an entirely different sermon. Acts 11 reveals that even from the outset, the church was cautious and critical of one of its most prominent leaders who ignored both scripture and custom to preach the gospel to the Gentiles.
Same story in each chapter, but different emphases. There is a delicious verse in Chapter 11 where Peter, defending himself to the church inquiry committee, asks rhetorically, “Who am I to hinder God?” This pointed question, which Peter asked as he is decided to break taboos and preach to the Gentiles, is also gently targeting his upset detractors.
One theme of Chapter 11 is that both individuals and churches must constantly examine themselves to make sure they are not thwarting the will of God by their love of tradition and their unwillingness to follow the leading of the Spirit. Peter crossed a threshold, followed men he’d never seen before, preached to a house full of Gentiles and watched a Holy Ghost revival ignite.
To the credit of the church, they figured it out, too, although with some heartburn in the process. Once the preacher figures out what’s going on in Chapter 11, the preparation for the sermon falls into place.
