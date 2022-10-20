This week outside a fast-food restaurant, I saw something I rarely see, and it was quite heartening. Sitting at a table was a young adult reading a Bible ... a “real” book with a hard cover and pages. His posture indicated he was studying it hard, not just casually reading. He did not look like the kind of person who would be reading a Bible, a judgmental statement that says negative things about me.
Do you read the Bible regularly?
I have tried to read scripture daily for quite a few decades now, and after all these years still find satisfaction, guidance, comfort and chastisement from the habit. I am not always faithful to my own best intentions, but my goal is daily reading. My approaches vary. I sometimes read a chapter of the gospels each day until I have read through Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. I sometimes read the daily lectionary readings found on the Vanderbilt Theology School website.
Currently, I am reading (on my iPad) from an app called Five Psalms. I will probably use this devotional plan for 2-3 months. The app is brilliant in its simplicity. It displays five Psalms (English Standard Version) per day. If you are faithful, you’ll read the entire book of Psalms in one month. Day 1 displays Psalm 1, 31, 61, 91, 121. Each successive day goes from there. No commentary. Nothing fancy. Five psalms per day. Each day, I copy a verse from each psalm into my journal and reflect on that verse. I will use this app until the first Sunday of Advent.
In preparation for this column, I began researching other Bible-reading apps. There are plenty of apps from which to choose, most of them poorly done or too complicated or unworkable.
I was intrigued by and downloaded an app called the Guilt Free Bible. The justification for this approach is that most plans produce guilt because they require the person to read a certain number of verses/chapters/pages per day. (For instance, reading through the Bible in one year.) These plans, reasoned the app, force the reader to read doggedly with obligation, therefore ruining any chance for reflection and eventually forcing the reader to give up. This app allows you to create your own plan and stop whenever you wanted, reflecting on a verse or passage and then returning the next day without obligation.
After giving it a trial run, I deleted this app. First, it was clunky and worked poorly. Second, although I like the idea of guilt-free reading, I also like the idea of duty-bound reading. Third, I didn’t need that additional app to read the Bible in that fashion.
Some reading plan is better than no plan. A certain amount of obligation is better than guilt-free apathy. Racing through the Bible to reach an artificial goal might or might not be better than no reading at all.
Make a plan. Be realistic. Give yourself grace in your efforts. Read from a “real book” Bible or an electronic Bible. Trust that what you read can carry you through the day or week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.