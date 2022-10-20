This week outside a fast-food restaurant, I saw something I rarely see, and it was quite heartening. Sitting at a table was a young adult reading a Bible ... a “real” book with a hard cover and pages. His posture indicated he was studying it hard, not just casually reading. He did not look like the kind of person who would be reading a Bible, a judgmental statement that says negative things about me.

Do you read the Bible regularly?

