VIDALIA -- The locally-owned Chik-fil-A franchise has announced the date for its eighth annual Chick-fil-A Vidalia Road Race, taking place on March 4, in Vidalia. The races begin at the Vidalia Chick-fil-A at 2349 E First St.
Competition in races of three distances will be offered to runners: 1-mile, 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer. Proceeds from the event will benefit three local ministry organizations, including Paul Anderson Youth Home, Vidalia Heritage Academy, and WinShape Camps for Communities.
"Nothing makes us happier than hosting a community event like this that brings people together to support great causes that make a real difference in people’s lives," Chick-fil-A Vidalia restaurant operator Britt McDade said in a news release. "It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing this for eight years now."
Vidalia Heritage Academy offers a Christian education taught from a biblical worldview, carrying out its mission to educate students "spiritually, intellectually and physically" to love God and serve Him as Christ's ambassadors in the world.
WinShape Camps for Communities is a professional organization that exists to impact young people through experiences that enhance their Christian faith, character, and relationships.
To promote the event, flags and yard signs will appear around Vidalia. Last year, the race exceeded the fundraising goal of $40,000, with sights set even higher this year. Victoria Shuman of Paul Anderson Youth Home and Chris Zorn of Zorn & Son Insurance have been tireless in their efforts to organize the event and recruit sponsors.
Interested participants can take advantage of a discounted early-bird registration fee by signing up before race day. For complete details on the race day schedule and more information, visit the official road race website or the Facebook page.
Founded in 1961 by weightlifting world champion Paul Anderson and his wife, Glenda, the Paul Anderson Youth Home is a Christian residential program and on-campus school for young men between the ages of 16 and 21 struggling with behavioral problems and issues of discipline, anger and depression. PAYH is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. To date, more than 1,400 young men have attended the program. To learn more about PAYH, call (912) 537-7237 or visit www.payh.org.
WinShape Camps for Communities is supported by local churches and faith-based organizations. Campers from kindergarten through ninth grade attend a weeklong day camp experience in more than 70 communities throughout the nation. For more information, visit https://camps.winshape.org/.
Like most small Christian schools, Vidalia Heritage Academy relies on charitable contributions in order to provide an outstanding experience for students and teachers that exceeds the actual cost of educating the students at VHA.
