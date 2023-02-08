addiction.png

Founded in 1961 by weightlifting world champion Paul Anderson and his wife, Glenda, the Paul Anderson Youth Home is a Christian residential program and on-campus school for young men between the ages of 16 and 21 struggling with behavioral problems and issues of discipline, anger and depression.

VIDALIA -- The locally-owned Chik-fil-A franchise has announced the date for its eighth annual Chick-fil-A Vidalia Road Race, taking place on March 4, in Vidalia. The races begin at the Vidalia Chick-fil-A at 2349 E First St.

Competition in races of three distances will be offered to runners: 1-mile, 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer. Proceeds from the event will benefit three local ministry organizations, including Paul Anderson Youth Home, Vidalia Heritage Academy, and WinShape Camps for Communities.

