LEESBURG – Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the Lee County Commission and county employees can look back at 2020 and see a variety of accomplishments positively impacting county residents, county officials noted.
Some of the Lee County achievements may seem small at first glance, such as the $5,000 grant for the dog and cat spay program. However, the opportunity for citizens to utilize these funds will have a cumulative effect in the long-term in reducing the number of stray dogs and feral cats in the county.
Other achievements were directly accomplished by the citizens of Lee County. One of those with the greatest potential long-term impact is the 71.2% final self-response rate to the 2020 Census. This level of response was the 11th-highest among Georgia’s 159 counties and almost 9% higher than the state average. It is also noted that 166 addresses were added due to new construction as shown by building permits issued for the year.
The E-911 Center was relocated to 110 Starksville Ave. North, along with the county’s Emergency Communications Center. All dispatchers were certified as emergency medical dispatch. In addition, Texty (text-to-911) services are now available to all Lee County citizens.
The Fire and EMS department purchased lightweight firefighting jackets for warm weather non-structural fires. The first responders also purchased new fire hoses and breathing apparatuses. The Lee County Commission approved expenditures for an emergency medical billing system for 4.6% of gross collectibles. Lee Fire Rescue was also able to add two new firetrucks and two new ambulances to its fleet. The sheriff’s office purchased a SWAT vehicle and leased 10 new patrol cars, along with three slightly used ones.
Audio/visual equipment was purchased for all courtrooms, the T. Page Tharp Building, the county jail, as well as the offices of the Parks and Recreation department and the Board of Commissioners. The systems in the Probate, Magistrate, and Superior courtrooms will be an added benefit during the COVID crisis, allowing legal proceedings to take place without having to transport prisoners for court appearances.
A variety of repairs were made to county facilities, including the courthouse, jail, fire stations and Pirate’s Cove. The majority of these repairs were related to storm damage. The county’s gymnasium also was renovated with extensive work to the flooring and locker rooms, creating a unique and historically significant multi-use facility.
One of the most visible and welcome expenditures in the county came in the form of road improvement projects. This included the replacement of the New York Road culvert. Repaving projects were completed on Linden road, Palmer Road, Bruner Road, Mathis Lane, Ackers Court, the Canuga Subdivision, Woodland Lane and Joe Toole Drive, as well as paving projects on Uncle Jimmy’s Lane and New York Road.
Commission Chairman, Billy Mathis said, “We got a lot of road paving done. We are proud of that. Everybody wants good roads and we have been successful with that. We are also very proud of the budget and how it turned out. We try very hard to keep our budget in check.”
The commission was successful in this effort, with its Fiscal Year 2020 budget report showing an estimated $1.6 million surplus. This is the fifth consecutive year that the county has accomplished this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.