The Most Rev. Stephen D. Parkes, Bishop of Savannah, shown with sisters Maura, left, and Alfie Molloy at a ceremony for the sisters, has responded to a report of abuse in Georgia Catholic churches.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

SAVANNAH — The Most Rev. Stephen D. Parkes, Bishop of Savannah, released the following statement in response to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council review of files related to the handling of past cases of suspected child abuse by Roman Catholic clergy in Georgia.

"The sexual abuse crisis has been a blight on the church and a source of profound suffering," Parkes said. "While the sins of the past cannot be overlooked – and indeed must be acknowledged – I assure you that the church of today is firmly committed to the safety and protection of children.

