SAVANNAH — The Most Rev. Stephen D. Parkes, Bishop of Savannah, released the following statement in response to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council review of files related to the handling of past cases of suspected child abuse by Roman Catholic clergy in Georgia.
"The sexual abuse crisis has been a blight on the church and a source of profound suffering," Parkes said. "While the sins of the past cannot be overlooked – and indeed must be acknowledged – I assure you that the church of today is firmly committed to the safety and protection of children.
"My heart aches for those who have been affected by the scandal of abuse in any way, from the victims and their families to those who have had their faith shaken by priests who betrayed the love of Christ. Please know that there is always an opportunity for healing and that the church herself longs to console all who suffer.
"Please join me in praying for all victims of abuse and for the efforts of the church to end abuse in all forms and in all places. Let us pray also for the good priests damaged by the actions of others, and for the repentance of abusers.
"May the Lord grant us his healing and his peace."
The report released recently by the PAC represents a voluntary effort on the part of the Catholic Church in Georgia to be transparent about the past and to hope for continued healing for survivors of abuse.
All are invited to the annual Diocesan Hour for Healing at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Augusta on April 14 at 7 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?