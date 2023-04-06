ALBANY -- This is a special week for Christians. It began with Palm Sunday on the week before Easter.
As Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey, the crowds laid palm branches, robes and blankets on the road before Him. They sang praises and proclaimed Jesus as their king. They shouted, “Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest Heaven!” (Mark 11: 9-10) His followers did not know that in less than a week, he would be put to death on a cross.
Next, there is Good Friday. On Good Friday, Jesus’ crucifixion is commemorated. He died on the cross to save us from our sins. It is a day of reflection for many Christians of the sacrifice He made for us.
The week ends with Easter Sunday. The resurrection of Jesus on the third day is celebrated. Hallelujah, Christ arose. Families will get together, pray, eat good food and be festive.
There are signs of Easter everywhere. There is a rebirth of plants and trees. The dogwood trees are blooming. It is believed that Jesus was crucified on a cross made from a dogwood tree. Dogwoods have flowers with four petals that come together and form a cross. There is a “crown of thorns” in the middle. The petals have reddish-brown tinges representing the blood of Jesus.
I did not know until recently that pine trees also are a reminder of Jesus at Easter. My friend, Cindy, sent me a picture of one of her pines. It is amazing. You can see crosses at the very top. She said that the crosses appear every year right before Easter. Legend has it that the pine trees “know” when it’s Easter. Two weeks before Easter, yellow shoots appear. The closer it gets to Easter; the tallest shoot branches off and a cross is formed.
There is another plant called the crown of thorns. It gets its name from the thorny crown that Jesus wore during his crucifixion. It has red flowers representing His blood. In the middle of the plant, you can see the thorny base. We have two of them and placed them beside our cross that is in the front yard. It is lit up every night, but during Easter week we place a purple cloth on it and a crown of thorns on the top.
All of these are wonderful reminders to us at Easter. You might wonder why Jesus gave His life for us. It all comes down to this one word: Love. Jesus poured out His love for us on the cross, and it doesn’t end there. His love is eternal. May we be renewed this Easter season and may His love “shine” in us.
