ALBANY -- This is a special week for Christians. It began with Palm Sunday on the week before Easter.

As Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey, the crowds laid palm branches, robes and blankets on the road before Him. They sang praises and proclaimed Jesus as their king. They shouted, “Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest Heaven!” (Mark 11: 9-10) His followers did not know that in less than a week, he would be put to death on a cross.

