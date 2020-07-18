ALBANY -- What started as a small group of people's desire to spread the gospel and restore hope in a part of the country that was growing more deeply concerned about the disquiet of a deadly pandemic and increasingly violent civil unrest continued its build toward an honest-to-God movement Saturday during the second of three planned Jesus Saves Ministry events held on a vacant lot along one of Albany's busiest streets.
Considerably more people showed up for Saturday's event, organized and begun last week primarily by minister Tarlita McCrary and other believers "to restore faith, hope and salvation" in southwest Georgia's largest community. A much smaller crowd had gathered at last week's first event. Participants at both held up signs proclaiming their faith as they spread out along Slappey Boulevard, oblivious in their work to the scorching heat that has been settled over the region for the past couple of weeks.
"I love to share the gospel with the world; I'm here to lift up the name of Jesus," Renee Stephens said.
Kemp Murray, who said he has for decades participated in a jail ministry at correctional facilities in Dougherty, Worth and Lee counties, read from I Corinthians as he shared his faith with passers-by.
"I've been part of a jail ministry through my church, Pine Bluff Baptist, for a long time," Murray said. "I'm amazed now at the number (of inmates) who know nothing about the Bible. The largest majority of them come from one-parent families, from broken homes, and they have not learned about God.
"Everyone I see -- every one of us -- has a choice of whether we'll live eternity in hell or heaven. Those who are saved, whose sins have been washed away, will live that eternity in heaven."
Dr. Linda Smiley, herself a minister at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, shared a hug with young church member Aleha Johnson, 8, before taking her spot along Slappey.
"People can't seem to understand that there is no permanence to this world, that it will one day end," Smiley said. "I'm out here today to encourage people to choose to spend their eternity in heaven with God."
Robin Bushnell, a Miami native who has lived in southwest Georgia now for 30 years and serves as McCrary's official photographer, said being a part of the impromptu ministry is important.
"The kingdom of God is at hand," she said. "God is love, and if you read His word, He teaches the way to have everything -- an abundant life -- here on earth even before we get to heaven. We just have to live for Him."
The group is planning a third gathering at the corner of Slappey and Pine Avenue next Saturday. The believers gather starting at 10 a.m.
