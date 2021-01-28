“I will remember the days of old.”
– Psalm 143:5
“You did not live through Auschwitz. The place itself is death,” said Henri Kichka, one of the handful of children who survived the horrific camp where a million people died. “It was horrible, and now I am one of the last survivors.”
His number, 177789, is tattooed on his arm. “My name? No name. My address? No address. No school, no family. All my family died there. They were gassed and burned.”
Auschwitz was the largest of the Nazi labor and concentration camps, a complex of low-structured buildings and barracks, designed to carry out Hitler’s “Final Solution” to the “Jewish Question.” It also provided slave labor for the factories, mines and railways of the German war machine. On its busiest day in 1944, 24,000 Hungarian Jews were gassed in showers by Zyklon B and their bodies burned in the custom-built ovens. In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, here are some of their stories.
♦
Hichka was born in Brussels, Belgium, to Jewish parents who had relocated to escape anti-Semitism in eastern Europe. After Nazi Germany invaded in September 1945, the soldiers sealed off the streets and went from building to building shouting “Alle Juden raus!” (All Jews out!). A week later, his entire family was loaded up with other Jews into cattle wagons heading to Germany, then down to Poland. He was 16 years old. Henri and his father, Josek, were taken off the train at the small town of Kosel with other men to work as slave laborers. His mother, sisters and aunts were transported to Auschwitz, where they were gassed and cremated as soon as they arrived.
“The worst of all was the march of death.” Some of the camp was relocated and the prisoners forced to march in the snow – with no shoes. “I was 90% dead. I was a skeleton.”
♦
“We lived in Botragy, a small, poor town in Czechoslovakia, which broke apart to become part of Hungary,” Irene Fogel Weiss said. “That was when our problems started. … My father’s lumber business was confiscated and given to a non-Jew, [and] Jewish children were thrown out of Hungarian schools.” When Nazi Germany invaded in 1944, their first task was to deport a half-million Jews to Auschwitz within six weeks.
“We could not have imagined that they would kill little children, until we realized that killing children was their primary goal to prevent new generations. The German system … counted on people’s normal thinking. Thinking you were going to take a shower when in fact you were going to the gas chambers.
“Our family was torn apart on the platform on arriving. My sister Serena was chosen for slave labor. My mother and the younger children were sent off to one side and my father and 16-year-old brother to the other side. … I was mistaken for being older because of my headscarf. I was stationed near Crematorium No. 4, and we witnessed the columns of unsuspecting women and children entering the gate of the crematorium; they would have been dead within half an hour. Of the 100 people from my town, only 10 survived – including my sister and me. [Telling my story] is my last chance to make sure this tragedy is not forgotten.”
♦
“We lived in a brick house on Kodur Street in Dej (now in Romania),” Mordechai Ronen said. “I was the youngest of five and we spoke Yiddish. One day the Hungarian gendarmes (soldiers) came to our house and ransacked it. In 1944, the Nazis ordered all Jews living outside Budapest to be rounded up and placed in ghettos. Two weeks into our ghetto life, we were sent to Auschwitz. At this point, my family was still together. They told the women and children to go to the left, and that’s what my mother and two sisters did. My father and I were inspected by [Josef] Mengele, who was holding a baton, and went to the right. That was the last time I saw my mother and sisters alive.”
“I saw some soldiers toss a baby up and shoot it in mid-air for fun, and from then on I had no doubt about what awaited us here. I worked out pretty quickly certain survival tricks. The safest place I could find to hide was … near the bathrooms where all the dead bodies were brought and piled up. I would … lie down next to the dead bodies and pretend I was one of them.”
The Ronens were moved to other penal camps, where his father gave up and died. Ronen’s camp was liberated by Americans in 1945, when he managed to reunite with his two brothers.
“I worry what will happen when I and others like me are no longer here to tell the story,” Ronen said. “I want people to keep reading about it and for them to leave tears on the paper.”
♦
Even years later, the hatred remains unexplained.
“What for an enemy is a Jew?” asked Hichka. “He has no gun, no arms, and I don’t understand why they hate so much the Jew.”
That is a good question. What crack in our humanity would lead an intelligent, progressive, civil society to descend to the point of inflicting cruelty and suffering upon others? What steps lead to that descent to hate and evil?
