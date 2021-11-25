...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EST /2 AM CST/ TO
8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Low temperatures of 29 to 32 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south-central and
southwest Georgia, and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 3 AM EST /2 AM CST/ to 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
&&
MACON — Businessman Wayne Johnson, a former senior official with the U.S. Department of Education, has announced he will run for the Republican nomination from Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District in the May primary.
Johnson said he believes the upcoming mid-term Congressional election in this newly balanced district will be one of the most competitive, most highly watched and most pivotal Congressional races in the nation.
“I want to go to Washington and work on the kitchen table issues that citizens of this district discuss as part of their everyday lives,” Johnson said in a news release. “Rural health care, family-wage jobs, senior care, support for farmers and a quality education for their children are important things that people care about and that I will focus on.”
Johnson was born in Georgia and is a lifelong resident.
Having been introduced to public policy in Washington by Sen. Johnny Isakson, Johnson, a recognized national expert in the field of educational funding, served in the executive branch as head of the $1.7 trillion Federal Student Loan program.
“I learned how Washington works and know it can be made to work better for residents of the 2nd District,” Johnson said.
Johnson is a former banker who has established businesses in the district and other parts of Georgia. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and worked for a major corporation in the 2nd District.
“I have a deep appreciation for public service, and I look forward to once again serving,” Johnson said. “I will be visiting with people from all parts of the 2nd District to hear what is important to the hard-working people who live in this important part of Georgia.”
Johnson is an Eagle Scout and served as an officer in the U.S. Army. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his MBA from Emory University. He resides in Macon.
