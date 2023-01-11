ga sw-andrew.jpg

Present at a ceremony at which officials signed a Pathway Memorandum of Understanding that is designed to ensure a smooth transition from associate's degree programs at Andrew College to Georgia Southwestern’s bachelor’s degree program in Long-Term Care Management were, from left, Kathryn Brown, Andrew director of respiratory therapy, assistant professor of respiratory therapy; Karan Pittman, Andrew College academic dean; Amanda Knight, Andrew College coordinator of program development and accreditation, professor of English; Linda R. Buchanan, Andrew College president; Neal Weaver, GSW president; Leisa Easom, GSW associate dean of College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Suzanne R. Smith, GSW provost/vice president for academic affairs; and Sandra Daniel, GSW dean and professor of College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

 

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University and Andrew College recently signed a Pathway Memorandum of Understanding that is designed to ensure a smooth transition from associate's degree programs at Andrew to GSW’s bachelor’s degree program in Long-Term Care Management.

Through the Pathway Program agreement, all students interested in a career in Long-Term Care Management can continue online and/or in classroom settings. Andrew graduates who have completed the appropriate degree (associate's of science in nursing or associate's of science in respiratory therapy) that is required in the LTCM curriculum can take advantage of this opportunity.

