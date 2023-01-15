GaSWKing.jpg

GSW alumnus Brandon Blue will serve as keynote speaker at Georgia Southwestern State University’s 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation Wednesday.

 Special Photo: GSW

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University will host its 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation in the GSW Student Success Center Convocation Hall on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with GSW alumnus Brandon Blue serving as keynote speaker. This year’s theme for the convocation is “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community.”

Blue, a retention specialist at Chattahoochee Valley Community College, graduated from GSW with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in May 2022. As a student, he was active as a leader across numerous organizations, having served as a Storm Spotter, Zephyr, Marshal, co-founder and student director of Thunder Camp, co-director and chaplain of Gospel Choir, and president of GSW’s Student Government Association. In August 2019, Blue established Student Ablaze Campus Ministry, GSW’s first African American nondenominational campus ministry. The organization hosted GSW’s first Prayer Shut-in and Revival on the Lawn.

