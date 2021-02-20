ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced recently his administration's introduction of the "Faith Protection Act," which would ensure the emergency powers of any governor of Georgia are not used to "specifically limit the practice of any religion."
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, people of all faiths across America were told by state governments how, where, when, or even if they could worship at all," Kemp said in a news release. "Not in Georgia. We chose to work alongside congregations across our state to ensure they practiced their faith safely and in accordance with public health guidance.
"The Faith Protection Act will ensure the emergency powers of any governor of Georgia in the years to come are not used to limit the God-given right to worship. In Georgia, we never shuttered churches, synagogues, or other places of worship because we value faith, family and freedom. With the Faith Protection Act signed into law, Georgia will be a sanctuary state for people of faith."
