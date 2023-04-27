Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
The Rev. Ore L. Spragin Jr.
ALBANY -- Hines Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church at 408 N. Madison St. in Albany will celebrate its 132nd anniversary during the church's Founders Observance on Sunday.
The special service will begin at 10:45 a.m. in the church's Family Life Center.
The public is invited to share in the service, which will be brought by Hines Memorial Pastor the Rev. Ore L. Spragin Jr. Food and fellowship will follow the service.
In addition to Pastor Spragin, church officials include:
Exhorter -- Annie Adams
Steward Board Chair/Treasurer -- Lucy Dunn
Recording Steward -- Rosalyn James
Stewardess Board President -- Wyndolyn Edwards
Trustee Board Chair -- William Lemon
Commission on Membership and Evangelism Chair/Children's Ministry Chair -- Marla Morgan
Sunday School Superintendent -- Sheryl Venable
Youth Ministry Leaders -- Wendy Edwards, Rogers Hazel, Charles Edwards
Keenagers Coordinator/Commission on Social Justice Chair/Healthy Choices Human Concerns Coordinator -- Shirley Vaughn
WMS President -- Betty Wilson
Ministry of Men Coordinator -- Rogers Hazel
Julia Davis Choir President -- Rena Parker
Usher Board President -- Rosalyn James
