ALBANY -- Hines Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church at 408 N. Madison St. in Albany will celebrate its 132nd anniversary during the church's Founders Observance on Sunday.

The special service will begin at 10:45 a.m. in the church's Family Life Center.

