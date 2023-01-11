shinkoskey.jpg

Kimball Shinkoskey

Most young people today don’t get all the miracle buzz about Jesus. For example, some of the older generations, especially conservative evangelicals, are continually promoting his imminent return. Seems a little iffy to Millennials and Gen-Zers.

Historically, no one has ever certifiably returned from the long-dead before, although all three branches of the Abrahamic religious tradition have hopes for such a return. For Jews, it is Elijah. For Christians, of course, Jesus. For Muslims, one of the early Imams.

Robert Kimball Shinkoskey is a retired state government worker who writes about current issues from a historical perspective. He is the author of “Do My Prophets No Harm: Revelation and Religious Liberty in the Bible.”

