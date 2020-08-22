ALBANY -- Tarlita McCrary has taken her Jesus Saves All Ministry to the streets of Albany. Now she's taking it communitywide.
The Albany minister announced this week plans to bring a "one-day massive day of prayer" to the city, scheduled for Sept. 19 from 11 a.m.-noon at churches and businesses throughout the community.
"How good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity," McCrary said in making the announcement. "The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me. He has anointed me to preach good tidings to the meek. He has sent me to bind up the broken-hearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prisons to them that are bound; to proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn; to appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness.
"My assignment is to bring good tidings of salvation to the region and the entire state of Georgia. Our ministry has done just that. With our drive-thru prayer and salvation, we have seen many accept the Lord Jesus as their Savior, right in their cars. Hallelujah! Amen. With many churches now closed, I believe it’s a necessity for the clergies of this region to unify our city with prayer. We’re asking the clergies and leaders of Albany to join us in a 'One Day Massive Day of Prayer' for Albany."
McCrary encouraged pastors and their parishioners/leaders to stand in front of their churches or businesses and pray (practicing social distancing and mask wearing while doing so) during the day of prayer.
"No more sons and daughters turning away from their parents; no more shootings and stabbings will we allow to become common on our streets," the minister said. "We have the ecclesiastical (priestly) authority to demand it. No weapon that is formed against us (COVID-19) shall prosper. Then, shall we see healed families, cities, regions, nations and a world."
McCrary asked that anyone interested in "leading this region into the future through prayer" to contact her at (229) 462-3028 by Sept. 14 for additional details.
"I look forward to working with all in the vineyard," she said.
