CAMILLA -- Mitchell EMC is partnering with Connect to launch and deploy a fiber-to-the-home network that could span up to 5,570 miles across its southwest Georgia territory.
Conexon Connect, the internet service provider formed by rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon, has been selected by Mitchell EMC to deliver high-speed fiber internet access for rural Georgians within the cooperative’s service territory. This agreement marks Conexon Connect’s ninth fiber-to-the-home project in Georgia.
Mitchell Electric Membership Corporation is a member-owned electric utility that has provided electricity to rural southwest Georgia since 1937. The EMC's members, school systems, and local governments have expressed a need for reliable, high speed, broadband internet service.
As a cooperative, Mitchell EMC's mission and tradition is “to power communities and empower members to improve the quality of their lives,” by providing services that are not readily available or by improving on existing services. One of Mitchell EMC's “Seven Cooperatives Principles -- Concern for Our Community -- allows the cooperative to work with local and national leaders for the substantial development of the communities served.
The pandemic brought to light how great the need for reliable, high-speed broadband internet service is in rural southwest Georgia.
“Our rural members have long lacked reliable high-speed internet access, and as a commitment to the communities we serve we will begin the process to serve these needs to our members and residents by delivering reliable and affordable broadband service," Mitchell EMC President/CEO Tony Tucker said in a news release.
The Connect network, powered by Mitchell EMC, will deliver world-class fiber broadband services to homes and businesses primarily in Baker, Dougherty, Mitchell and Worth counties, and in parts of Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Thomas, Tift and Turner counties. The goal is to ultimately expand fiber broadband access to all of Mitchell EMC’s 25,330-plus members, if possible.
In January, six electric membership corporations learned that they would be receiving more than $41 million in state grants to leverage investments the utilities are making to expand broadband service in rural Georgia counties.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the competitive grants as part of a $234 million package from the Capital Projects Fund aimed at improving connectivity to all Georgians.
"High-speed internet access is critical for both academic and economic opportunities, as well as overall quality of life,” the governor said. “These projects announced today will go a long way to helping Georgians in some of the most unserved and underserved parts of the state become better connected.”
The fund is financed by monies from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021. The Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget and the Georgia Technology Authority advised Kemp on the competitive grants that would help the most people in areas without internet service.
The EMCs receiving the latest grants include: Satilla Rural Electric Membership Corporation (Coffee County), Grady Electric Membership Corporation (Grady County), Mitchell Electric Membership Corporation (Mitchell and Worth counties), Irwin Electric Membership Corporation (Wilcox County), Middle Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (Wilcox County), and Oconee Electric Membership Corporation (Wilkinson County).
Construction will begin in January 2023, with the first members expected to be connected in May 2023. The project will take 3-4 years to complete.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.