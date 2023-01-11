mitchell emc.jpg

CAMILLA -- Mitchell EMC is partnering with Connect to launch and deploy a fiber-to-the-home network that could span up to 5,570 miles across its southwest Georgia territory.

Conexon Connect, the internet service provider formed by rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon, has been selected by Mitchell EMC to deliver high-speed fiber internet access for rural Georgians within the cooperative’s service territory. This agreement marks Conexon Connect’s ninth fiber-to-the-home project in Georgia.

