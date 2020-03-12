MOULTRIE -- Mother Easter Baptist Church is holding its annual Missionary Day program at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Fonda D. Thompson, and the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Choir will provide the music.
The theme for the program is “Missionaries Serving the Church, the Community and the World.” (Ecclesiastes 9:10) Mother Easter is located at 1400 W. Central Ave., and the Rev. Freddie L. Castle is the pastor.
Thompson was licensed to preach God's word in 2009 and ordained in 2014 by Pastor Daniel Simmons at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Albany.
Thompson is an associate pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of Simmons.
Thompson is the executive director of Open Arms Inc., and the founder and CEO of Fonda Thompson Ministries, a ministry that encourages, enhances, empowers, and embraces the lives of women to become all that God has called them to be through teaching, preaching, bible study, prayer meeting, spiritual counseling, and spiritual group work sessions.
She is a native of Moultrie and the daughter of the late Luke Strong Jr. and Mary Braggs of Moultrie. Thompson is married to Master Gunnery Sargent (Retired) Ira Lee Thompson Jr. They are the parents of Steven and Alena Thompson, and godparents of Sharavious and Kim Jackson and Arion Davis.
Keesha Mitchell Reynolds serves as president of the Missionary Society. The Missionary Society welcomes the public to this annual event.
Refreshments will be served in the E.H. Hopkins Fellowship Hall following the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.