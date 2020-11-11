ALBANY -- The new Bishop of Savannah, Stephen D. Parkes, visited students at St. Teresa's Catholic School on Tuesday, stopping off at St. Teresa's Church first to offer morning Mass.
Bishop Parkes prayed over each class and asked the students about their day. He visited every class in the school.
“We were excited to welcome the new Bishop; our students have been looking forward to it for several weeks,” St. Teresa's School Principal Susie Hatcher said. “We are blessed to have another strong Catholic leader that is supportive of Catholic education to visit our school."
The school had been looking forward to the new Bishop's visit for several weeks, officials said. Students made cards and banners to welcome him and displayed special projects and works of art for him to see.
Parkes is the 15th Bishop of the Diocese of Savannah and was appointed by Pope Francis on July 8. He was consecrated and installed on Sept. 23 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Savannah.
After his visit to the school, Parkes met with the Albany Deanery and St. Teresa’s community outreach social services, St. Claire's and Neighbors in Need.
