ALBANY – Paul Gotthardt will begin his tenure as Sherwood Baptist Church’s new senior pastor starting Sunday.
A Savannah native, Gotthardt comes to Albany with his family, wife Brea, and daughters Shana and Kaylee,
Gotthardt was voted in as the sixth senior pastor in 65 years of Sherwood with a unanimous approval of its members on June 20. He is the former lead pastor and founder of Life Baptist Church in Las Vegas, Nev., where he pastored for 18 years. He has a bachelor of arts degree in World Religions from the University of Georgia and a master of divinity degree in Biblical Languages from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, with a doctorate in Christian Counseling from Adonai University.
Gotthardt has published three books, including “Eight Questions … and the God Who’s Asking,” and is managing editor of the website ChristLifeResources.com. He has helped plant 20 churches in the United States and trains and mentors other pastors and church leaders internationally.
“We deeply love Las Vegas and the incredible community of believers at Life Church," Gotthardt wrote in an announcement of his new position at Sherwood. "That will never change. God is just enlarging our hearts to also love the city of Albany and the incredible community of believers at Sherwood. Walking with Jesus is the most thrilling, fulfilling, and incredible adventure that anyone could ever take. We are overwhelmed by the goodness of God."
Sherwood Executive Pastor Jim McBride said, “The Sherwood Family is very excited to welcome our new pastor and his family to Albany. I believe Sherwood’s best days are ahead of us. Paul’s discipline and devotion to his personal walk with Christ, family, and pastoral ministry are unmatched. I look forward to serving with him as he leads the people of Sherwood.”
