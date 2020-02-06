ALBANY -- A variety of unsolicited prayers was made regarding the approaching weather before the 44th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast formally started Thursday morning.
As Perry Revell, chairman of the Executive Board of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said in his welcoming remarks once things got rolling, “We're a little gun-shy about the weather these days.”
This annual event began in 1973 when the Christian Business Men’s Committee “felt a burden to bring the business and professional community of Albany into unity with the elected officials here.” Today the event continues under the direction of the Albany Dougherty Prayer Committee. This year’s event was sponsored by LRA Construction.
In his welcoming remarks, Revell recalled Mayor Kermit “Bo” Dorough in the early 2000s, “when First Presbyterian Church needed an interim pastor."
"I was 24, trying to be a minister at that time," Revell said. "I then learned of his commitment to his church; he was in the pew every single Sunday that I read the message there. Through his (mayoral) campaign, we’ve seen, heard and read about his commitment to the community. So, as we gather here this morning to pray for all our leadership, we pray for the Lord's guidance and his providences as well for this community, which is a community we love dearly. A community with great resources, both human and natural, which we have chosen to raise our families.
"It is groups like this that gather together to make a difference.”
The featured speaker for the event was John Riley, a world-renowned speaker From Abbeville, Ala., who has used his insight and Southern humor to deliver inspirational messages in more than 29 countries. Riley graduated from Auburn University, where he was the university's placekicker. He was part of the so-called "Team of a Decade." After graduation, he tried out with the NFL's Oakland Raiders.
Riley acknowledged that, as he grows older, time seems to flow faster. We do a lot of things with time, he said: We can spend it, waste it or invest it.
"I appreciate so much your investment in this, this morning," he said.
His message to the breakfast attendees was not lacking in the humor he is known for. Reflecting on his Cherokee-Irish lineage, he admitted to having an affinity for Irish stories. One of his favorites revolves around an Irishman who would read only the local paper’s obituary section each morning.
“One morning, he read his name there," Riley said. "He knew it was a mistake, but called his friend Shaun to see if he had seen his name listed. 'Aye, I did,' Shaun replied. 'Where are ya calling from?'
“Every morning I wake up and ask that question. Not just the geographical. What’s going on inside of you? I was talking to Bo (Dorough) this morning and asked him about his race and what he does. I love to hear people’s stories, especially the story of your life. You all have one, and it's epic. When you really get to thinking about it, there’s more than a biographical sketch. … Look inside, what’s going on here, who am I, where am I calling from? What is going on inside of me? The fact that you are here says a lot about you this morning. We have policemen, firemen, volunteers … It shows so much about who you are and the community you have that this is a lifestyle, not the event.”
Much of Riley's presentation focused on the importance of a team, which pulls together to allow an individual to achieve a goal and be recognized as a superstar with little recognition for those who assisted in making the goal a reality.
“It takes a team to win," he said. "That’s the lifestyle of a prayer breakfast. Right now, I’ve got some friends and you do, too, and they are getting together in halls across Washington D.C. this morning for the National Prayer Breakfast.”
When newly elected Albany Mayor Dorough took the podium, he started, “I am a good Christian at least one day a week. I would like to take this opportunity to challenge you and myself to re-evaluate our faith commitment in the year to come. Paul instructs Timothy to pray for kings and all who are in high positions. There were at the time of this writing no Christian kings and very few if any Christians in high positions.”
Dorough went on to encourage Albanians as individuals and organizations to make a commitment to improving our community though service.
“I hope I just inspired some people to get out of their comfort zones and serve others," he said. "There are so many opportunities, and I just wanted to point out some of them. Habitat for Humanity is one. Do we really commit ourselves to see what role we can play in this? Once a year, a project a year by a church or civic group, can make a difference one house at a time. The Wiz Kids Program at Covenant Presbyterian Church helps elementary and middle school students with reading and learning fundamentals. It’s a faith-based after-school program.
“I was asking people -- I didn’t mention it today -- but they haven’t had a baseball league at International over in east Albany for about two or three years. The youth program there is defunct. We need to revive it. But the fact is, like I said, if you have a league in an area where a large percentage of the kids live in poverty, you’re not going to have the parental involvement. People are having a difficult time paying the registration fees, for uniforms and everything else needed. If we would get together as a community or a business and sponsor a team, buy a sign in the outfield, it makes a difference in people’s lives. I don’t know if we take it for granted or just aren’t conscious of it. As Mr. Riley was saying, Christian life is a life of service. Most of us lose sight of that.”
Many in attendance echoed these sentiments of servant leadership. Ken Bevel, a pastor at Sherwood Baptist Church, said, “I’m grateful to be here this morning. This is a great opportunity for leaders in our community to come together and pray for our city and pray for the leadership of our city. I see some great things coming to Albany. Our city is great. I believe the Lord has his hand on us, but we have to continue to stay committed.
"So this breakfast this morning helps us do that and stay focused on the things that are important, and that’s prayer and reaching out to people in this city.”
