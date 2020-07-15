First and foremost, I would like to personally thank every believer for their support on Saturday. It was such a blessing to see every servant using their God-given authority to beat the devil at his own game. As a result, seven souls were saved with many more to come. It is for this purpose, that we must continue to go out into the highways and hedges, compelling them to come in, that the Lord’s house may be filled.
Secondly, we are in the mist of two major pandemics. One is COVID-19, and the second, people dying without being introduced to the Saver. God is the answer for both. It is through the blood of Jesus that this land can be healed of COVID-19, and it is through accepting Him as Lord and Savior that hope is made available for men to rise above life’s circumstances and have everlasting life. We are the vessels He will use to accomplish both: through our prayers and witnessing.
When God calls you to accomplish your life-given assignment, know that new levels of devils will try to attach themselves to the assignment. God is not the author of confusion, but of peace. Jesus did not attempt to do His assignment alone. As He began His ministry, the first thing He did after prayer, fasting and receiving the anointing, was recruited Himself disciples.
I know God will go before you and break open the way. As believers, we all have a huge part to play in God’s plans to help redeem man back unto Him. Matthew 11:12 states, “From the days of John the Baptist until now, the kingdom of heaven has suffered violence, and the violent take it back by force. “
When Jesus told Peter to launch out into the deep and cast his net on the right side of the ship, they were unable to draw all the fishes in, the multitude of it so was great. They had to signal their partners in their boats to come and help them.
I am personally extending the invitation to you to join us in this Labor of Love. We will meet Saturday July 18 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the open field by Krispy Kreme.
This means war! We’re taking our city back by prayer, faith, love and unity.
Again, thank you believer’s and sponsors for your sacrifices and donations.
