TERRY MATTINGLY: A word from Oprah, pope of the ‘nones’

Mattingly

As outraged Democrats jumped on social media after the fall of Roe v. Wade, some symbolic voices in the party offered careful words of celebration.

“Let’s Stand Together and Support Women and Children!!!,” tweeted state Sen. Katrina Jackson, the Democrat who sponsored Louisiana’s trigger bill that includes potential 10-year prison sentences for those who perform abortions.

Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.

