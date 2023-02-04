TERRY MATTINGLY: A word from Oprah, pope of the ‘nones’

Terry Mattingly

Super Bowls create media storms, but many journalists and sports executives thought what happened in 1988 was totally out of bounds.

The establishment was shocked when players and coaches from Denver and Washington, D.C., held a prayer meeting on the eve of this NFL rite. The powers that be worried that “fraternization” of this kind could damage this clash between gridiron warriors.

Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.

Tags

More Features

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com