This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia
MAJOR HURRICANE IAN FORECAST TO MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE SOUTHWEST
FLORIDA COAST
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Dixie,
Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal
Wakulla, and Inland Dixie
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 330 miles southeast of Panama City or about 280 miles
south-southeast of Apalachicola
- 26.3N 82.5W
- Storm Intensity 155 mph
- Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 9 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
As of 11AM EDT, Hurricane Ian remains a category 4 with max
sustained winds of 155mph as it approaches the southwest Florida
coast. The forecast track has changed little since the previous
advisory. Landfall around Fort Myers as a major hurricane is
expected by this afternoon, followed by a trek across central
Florida tomorrow into Friday.
Hurricane Ian's large wind field keeps the potential for sustained
tropical storm winds across the southeast Florida Big Bend. Gusty
winds are also expected elsewhere beginning today and persisting
through Friday, especially along the coastal Big Bend where
occasional gusts to tropical storm force are possible.
Forecast rainfall amounts have trended downward with widespread 1 to
2 inches mainly east of the Apalachicola and Flint Rivers. Isolated
higher amounts of 3 inches or greater are possible in the far
southeast Big Bend.
Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect along the coast from Indian
Pass to the Suwannee River, including inland Dixie County.
The storm surge threat has diminished due to Hurricane Ian staying
well to our south.
Forecast confidence remains fairly high as Hurricane Ian continues
to track towards southwest Florida. We will continue to provide
additional details on Ian over the next several advisory cycles.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
the Florida Big Bend and southwest Georgia. Potential impacts in this area include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts across the Florida Big Bend and southwest Georgia.
Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended
preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to
evacuate, do so immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles
can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide
poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly
ventilated area.
If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city in which
you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides.
Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for
instructions from local authorities.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Tallahassee FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
During the private funeral of her husband, Queen Elizabeth II sat alone near the St. George’s Chapel altar, socially distanced from her family and wearing a black pandemic mask.
This searing portrait of grief moved viewers worldwide. And as Prince Philip’s casket was lowered into the Windsor Castle vault, singers chanted the Kontakion of the Departed, a tie to his Orthodox roots in Greece.
“Give rest, O Christ, to thy servant with thy saints,” they sang, “where sorrow and pain are no more; neither sighing but life everlasting. ... All we go down to the dust; and weeping o’er the grave we make our song: Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia.”
Only 18 months later, Queen Elizabeth requested the same chant in the same chapel. This time it marked the start of the committal liturgy that closed a 10-day wave of statecraft, vigils, memorials and processions preceding the majestic state funeral.
The queen’s final, intimate Windsor Castle service began where her husband’s had ended, as if one rite was flowing into another.
“Queen Elizabeth was one of those people in this mortal life who always thought ahead,” David Lyle Jeffrey, distinguished senior fellow at the Institute for Studies of Religion at Baylor University, said. When preparing these rites, the queen was “clearly looking for prayers, scriptures and hymns that made connections she wanted to make for her family, her people and the world. ... I think she succeeded brilliantly.”
An Anglican from Canada, Jeffrey said the events closing the queen’s historic 70-year reign were an appropriate time to explore the “essence of her admirable Christian character.” Thus, the retired literature professor wrote a poem after her death — “Regina Exemplaris (An exemplary queen)” — saluting her steady, consistent faith. It ended with:
“... She who longest wore the heavy crown/ Knew but to kneel before the unseen throne/ And plead her people’s cause as for her own,/ And there to praise the Lord of All, bowed down,/ More conscious of his glory than her high acclaim,/ Exemplar thus in worship, in praise more worthy of the Name.”
After the Kontakion of the Departed, Bishop David Conner, the dean of St. George’s Chapel, noted the importance of this sanctuary to Queen Elizabeth. She had worshipped in the Windsor Castle chapel as a girl, sometimes singing in the choir and taking piano lessons with organist Sir William Henry Harris. The queen included some of his music in the committal service.
“We are bound to call to mind,” said Conner, “someone whose uncomplicated, yet profound Christian faith bore so much fruit ... in a life of unstinting service to the nation, the Commonwealth and the wider world, but also, and especially to be remembered in this place, in kindness, concern and reassuring care for her family, friends and neighbors.
“In the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future as she did, with courage and with hope. ... We pray that God will give us grace to honor her memory by following her example and that with our sister Elizabeth, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal.”
The committal service also included verses from the Book of Revelation read during the 1952 funeral of the queen’s father, King George VI. This reading included these familiar words: “I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people. ... And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”
Out of the many texts selected for these funerals — from the Book of Common Prayer, the King James Bible and other classics — Jeffrey was struck by the end of the famous hymn “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling” by Charles Wesley.
“She chose this text with exquisite literary and spiritual sensitivity,” he said, “knowing the power of these words — especially the ‘crown’ image — when heard during a queen’s funeral.” The hymn’s final lines proclaim:
Changed from glory into glory, till in heav’n we take our place, till we cast our crowns before Thee, lost in wonder, love and praise.
Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.
