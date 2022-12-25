TERRY MATTINGLY: A word from Oprah, pope of the ‘nones’

Terry Mattingly

There was no way that Christmas was going to be easy for Daniel Brooker and his two young children after his wife, Lyndsie, lost her 10-year battle with cancer.

At their church, friends cautiously asked if Brooker and one of his kids wanted to play a role in the Christmas service — making their story part of a season of new life.

Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.

Tags