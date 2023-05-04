ALBANY -- A gathering of some 60 Southwest Georgia citizens joined others around the nation in praying for a troubled world Thursday, even as police in nearby Moultrie dealt with the aftermath of another mass shooting that has reached epidemic proportions in a racially and politically divided America.
Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Victoria Darrisaw, retired businessman Walter "Sonny" Deriso and Cornerstone Coffee owner Stanley Franklin Jr. spoke on "effective and fervent prayer," the theme for the Albany gathering that was based on the Bible's James 5:16.
"There is no limit to how God can answer prayers," Darrisaw said, telling those gathered that "righteous prayer has great power."
Deriso told the audience that prayer is not a one-way street.
"You should take time to listen for God's answer," he said.
Franklin admonished those assembled not to base another's faith or worth on "their wealth or lack thereof."
"Our righteousness is found only in and through Christ," he said.
The local National Day of Prayer is sponsored annually by ALDON, the Albany-Dougherty National Prayer Committee, which Chairman Larry Price said was a dream of the late Ginny Hayman.
"Prayer is not seasonal; it is a daily discipline," Price said Thursday.
In addition to comments by the three presenters, retired minister the Rev. Charles Jones offered an introductory song and led the audience in singing "God Bless America." At the close of the gathering, clusters of attendees joined hands and prayed together.
Price gave a brief history of the National Day of Prayer, which was instituted by John Hancock in 1775, presented as an annual event by President Lincoln, and established as law by President Truman in 1952. President Reagan set the date for the National Day of Prayer: The first Thursday in May.
Salvation Army officials handed out bottles of water at the Albany gathering, and Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul was among those who gathered to pray.
