ALBANY -- A gathering of some 60 Southwest Georgia citizens joined others around the nation in praying for a troubled world Thursday, even as police in nearby Moultrie dealt with the aftermath of another mass shooting that has reached epidemic proportions in a racially and politically divided America.

Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Victoria Darrisaw, retired businessman Walter "Sonny" Deriso and Cornerstone Coffee owner Stanley Franklin Jr. spoke on "effective and fervent prayer," the theme for the Albany gathering that was based on the Bible's James 5:16.

