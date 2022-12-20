BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, a cooperative agricultural lending institution, has announced the launch of its new podcast. "Here We Grow," is a grassroots podcast focused on education and inspiring growth down on the farm, at home, and in rural communities.
“We hope to take our listeners beyond the scope of agriculture and into the real-life stories and conversations taking place in south Georgia,” Anna Kinchen, the marketing manager for Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, said in a news release. “Whether you are farmer or farmHER, agvocate, land lover, or Southern dweller, we have industry experts and homegrown leaders ready to share their knowledge with you.”
Each podcast episode contains industry insights, advice, and resources for agribusiness and rural living toolbox. Those who are seeking information and understanding on topics like agronomy, farm equipment, financing, financial planning, homes with acreage, and southern lifestyles, this show is for them.
New episodes are released each month spotlighting Southwest Georgia Farm Credit services, local and regional businesses, and experts in their fields.
“When we first discussed doing a podcast, one of our goals was to answer questions that a customer or non-customer may be afraid to ask, or may not know how to ask,” Kinchen said. “When we align our podcast topics with guest speakers like our state ag commissioner, a Professor from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, or a local agribusiness owner, our listeners gain a deeper understanding of the economic impact that agriculture has within our footprint.
"When we feature a regional land broker, an award-winning architect, and a local Airbnb super host, our hope is that our audience gains a deeper appreciation for the abundant resources and culture that southwest Georgia has to offer.”
Here We Grow is on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon music. Every podcast, along with a transcription for each episode, is available on Southwest Georgia Farm Credit’s website, SWGAFarmCredit.com/Podcast.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.