Southwest Georgia Farm Credit has announced the launch of its new podcast, "Here We Grow."

BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, a cooperative agricultural lending institution, has announced the launch of its new podcast. "Here We Grow," is a grassroots podcast focused on education and inspiring growth down on the farm, at home, and in rural communities.

“We hope to take our listeners beyond the scope of agriculture and into the real-life stories and conversations taking place in south Georgia,” Anna Kinchen, the marketing manager for Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, said in a news release. “Whether you are farmer or farmHER, agvocate, land lover, or Southern dweller, we have industry experts and homegrown leaders ready to share their knowledge with you.”

