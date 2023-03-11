farm stress.jpg

The 2023 Rural Farm Stress Summit will be held March 20 at Mercer University in Macon. Faced with unfavorable weather, unfriendly economic conditions, labor shortages and more, farmers of all types often cope with the pressures of their profession in unhealthy ways, including considering suicide.

 Special Graphic: UGA/CAES

ATHENS -- A 2019 study by University of Georgia researchers revealed that rural Georgians’ emotional and behavioral health suffer as a result of facing constant pressure. A 2022 Mercer University study showed that among first-generation farmers — those who entered the profession without having grown up on a family farm — 61% had considered death by suicide in the 12 months preceding the survey.

On March 20, a group of agricultural and mental health stakeholders will meet at the 2023 Spring Farm Stress Summit to consider opportunities to support Georgia’s farm families in ways that promote improved behavioral well-being. The event will be held at the Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon.

Jay Stone is a news reporter with Georgia Farm Bureau.

Tags