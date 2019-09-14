Fast Facts

(CNN) -- Here's a look into the life of musician and songwriter Bruce Springsteen.
Personal:
Birth date: Sept. 23, 1949
Birth place: Freehold, N.J.
Birth name: Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen
Father: Douglas Springsteen, a bus driver
Mother: Adele (Zerilli) Springsteen, a legal secretary
Marriages: Patti Scialfa (June 8, 1991-present); Julianne Phillips (May 13, 1985-March 1, 1989, divorced)
Children: with Patti Scialfa: Sam, 1994; Jessica, 1991; Evan, 1990
Education: Attended Ocean County Community College for one semester, 1967
Other Facts:
Known as "The Boss."
Has played with the E Street Band on and off since the early '70s. E Street is a road in the town of Belmar, N.J.
Nominated for two Academy Awards, has won once.
Nominated for 50 Grammy Awards, has won 20 times.
Nominated for three Emmy Awards.
Timeline:
1960s and early 1970s: Springsteen performs with several bands including Steel Mill and the Castiles.
1972: Signs a record deal with Columbia Records.
1973: Debut album "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J." is released.
Aug. 25, 1975: "Born to Run" is released. In addition to the title track, the album features the songs, "Thunder Road," "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and "Jungleland." Weeks after the collection hits record stores, Springsteen appears on the covers of Time and Newsweek magazines at the same time.
June 4, 1984: "Born in the U.S.A." is released. Seven songs, including the title track and "Dancing in the Dark," reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. At the time, the only other album to feature seven top 10 singles was "Thriller" by Michael Jackson. The album cover is photographed by Annie Leibovitz.
Feb. 26, 1985: Wins his first Grammy award. "Dancing in the Dark" gets best rock vocal solo.
1989: Springsteen splits with the E Street Band.
March 21, 1994: Wins an Academy Award for Original Song for "Streets of Philadelphia."
March 1, 1995: Wins four Grammy awards for "Streets of Philadelphia." The track is named song of the year, best rock song, best song written for a motion picture or television and best male rock vocal performance.
1999: Is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and reunites with the E Street Band.
Feb. 23, 2003: Wins three Grammy awards. His album, "The Rising" wins in the best rock album category and the album's title track wins best rock song, plus best male rock vocal performance.
Feb. 10, 2008: Wins three Grammy awards. "Radio Nowhere" is named best rock song and best solo rock performance. "Once Upon a Time in the West" wins in the rock instrumental performance category.
Jan. 18, 2009: Performs Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land" with Pete Seeger at U.S. President Obama's inauguration ceremony.
Feb. 2, 2009: Plays the Super Bowl half-time show.
Dec. 10, 2009: Receives the Kennedy Center Honors.
Sept. 7, 2016: Performs his longest U.S. show on record at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The show is four hours and four minutes long, with a set list of 34 tunes.
Sept. 27, 2016: Springsteen's autobiography "Born to Run" is published.
Nov. 22, 2016: Springsteen receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Oct. 12, 2017: "Springsteen on Broadway," a limited engagement solo acoustic concert/stage memoir opens at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York. It marks Springsteen's Broadway debut.
June 9, 2018: Is honored with a special Tony Award for "Springsteen," his one-man show on Broadway. He also performs.
Nov. 27, 2018: In a new interview with Esquire, Springsteen candidly discusses two emotional breakdowns he has suffered -- one when he was 32 and another when he was in his 60s.