(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX.
Personal:
♦ Birth date: June 28, 1971
♦ Birth place: Pretoria, South Africa
♦ Birth name: Elon Reeve Musk
♦ Father: Errol Musk, engineer
♦ Mother: Maye (Haldeman) Musk, nutritionist and model
♦ Marriages: Talulah Riley (2013-2016, divorced for the second time), (2010-2012, divorced for the first time); Justine (Wilson) Musk (2000-2008, divorced)
♦ Children: with Justine Musk: Nevada, died at 10 weeks; twins Griffin and Xavier; triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai
♦ Education: Attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, 1990-1992; University of Pennsylvania, B.S. in economics and B.A. in physics, 1995; briefly attended Stanford University in 1995
Other Facts:
♦ CEO and lead designer of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX), a commercial space exploration company.
♦ CEO and product architect of electric automaker Tesla Motors.
♦ Chairman of Musk Foundation, an organization supporting research on renewable energy, human space exploration and pediatrics.
♦ Film director Jon Favreau has said Musk helped inspire the on-screen version of genius billionaire Tony Stark in the “Iron Man” films.
Timeline:
March 1999: Co-founds X.com, an online banking and financial services company.
March 2000: X.com merges with Confinity, and is renamed PayPal in 2001.
June 2002: Musk founds SpaceX, with the intention of decreasing the cost and increasing the accessibility of space travel.
October 2002: PayPal is acquired by eBay in a $1.5 billion deal. Musk pockets $165 million.
February 2004: Musk joins Tesla as chairman of the board and oversees the initial round of investment funding.
October 2008: Becomes CEO and product architect of Tesla.
Dec. 8, 2010: The Dragon, an unmanned craft developed by SpaceX, splashes down in the Pacific Ocean. The Dragon is the first commercial spacecraft by a privately owned company to orbit the Earth and return.
May 31, 2012: After delivering more than 1,000 pounds of cargo, including food, clothing, computer equipment and supplies for science experiments to the ISS, the Dragon splashes down about 560 miles off Baja, Calif. Musk declares the flight a “grand slam.” It is the first commercial mission completed by a privately-owned spacecraft.
November 2013: Named Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year.
Dec. 11, 2015: Announces plans to help fund a nonprofit artificial intelligence research center called OpenAI.
April 8, 2016: For the first time, SpaceX lands its Falcon 9 rocket on a drone ship.
March 30, 2017: SpaceX launches a used rocket. This is the first time in the history of spaceflight that the same rocket has been used on two separate missions to orbit.
June 1, 2017: Quits two of U.S. President Trump’s business advisory councils after the president announces he will pull the United States out of the historic Paris climate agreement.
June 7, 2017: Tesla is included on the Fortune 500 list of the nation’s largest companies for the first time, landing at number 383. The list ranks companies by revenue, and Tesla pulled in $7 billion in 2016.
Feb. 6, 2018: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful operational rocket. The rocket carries a red Tesla roadster into space, replete with a fake astronaut in the driver’s seat.
Sept. 28, 2019: Musk reveals a prototype of Starship, the rocket and spacecraft at the center of his plan to colonize Mars.