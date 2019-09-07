(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of James Comey, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Personal:
♦ Birth date: Dec. 14, 1960
♦ Birth place: Yonkers, N.Y.
♦ Birth name: James Brien Comey Jr.
♦ Father: James Brien Comey, real estate professional
♦ Mother: Joan (Herald) Comey
♦ Marriage: Patrice (Failor) Comey (1987-present)
♦ Children: Collin (deceased), Abby, Claire, Brien, Kate and Maurene
♦ Education: College of William & Mary, B.S. with honors, 1982; University of Chicago Law School, J.D., 1985
Timeline:
1987-1993: Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
1996: Deputy Special Counsel of the Special Committee to Investigate Whitewater Development Corporation and Related Matters, which looks into allegations that President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, took part in a fraudulent real estate deal.
1996-2001: Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and head of the Richmond division.
2001: Comey is assigned to lead the investigation into the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia, which killed 19 American servicemen.
2002-2003: U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
2003: Brings charges against Martha Stewart for conspiracy, obstruction of justice and securities fraud linked to selling ImClone Systems stock. Stewart is convicted on all counts in 2004 and sentenced to five months in prison.
2003-2005: Deputy Attorney General under Attorney General John Ashcroft.
March 2004: While serving as acting attorney general while Ashcroft is hospitalized, Comey refuses to certify as lawful parts of the George Bush Administration’s domestic wiretapping program. Comey later tells a Senate Judiciary Committee that then White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card Jr., and White House Counsel Alberto Gonzales tried to get Ashcroft to approve the program from his bed in intensive care.
August 2005-2010: Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Lockheed Martin Corp.
July 29, 2013: Confirmed by the U.S. Senate as director of the FBI by a 93-1 count, with Senator Rand Paul the lone holdout.
Sept. 4, 2013: Sworn in as director of the FBI.
July 5, 2016: Says he will not recommend charges against Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state. He notes, however, that Clinton and her aides were “extremely careless” handling classified information.
March 20, 2017: During a hearing on Capitol Hill, Comey confirms the FBI is investigating links between Russia and members of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign staff.
May 9, 2017: President Trump fires Comey after Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recommend his removal, due to his decision to recommend no charges be filed against Clinton and the news conference he held to explain his reasoning for it.
June 7, 2017: Comey releases his written testimony regarding his interactions with Trump regarding the Russia investigation a day early of his scheduled hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
April 17, 2018: Comey’s memoir, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” is published.
Aug. 29, 2019: The Justice Department’s inspector general releases a report stating Comey violated FBI policy when he retained and leaked a set of memos he wrote, documenting meetings with President Trump in 2017.