(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, a self-governing U.S. territory located in the Caribbean.
About Puerto Rico:
Population: 3,294,626 (July 2018 est.)
Median age: 42.2 years
Capital: San Juan
Religion: Roman Catholic 85%, Protestant and other 15%
Unemployment: 10.8% (2017 est.)
Other Facts:
♦ The people of Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens. They vote in U.S. presidential primaries, but not in the presidential elections.
♦ First named San Juan Bautista by Christopher Columbus.
♦ Ricardo Rosselló has been the governor since Jan. 2, 2017. The governor is elected by popular vote with no term limits.
♦ Jenniffer González has been the resident commissioner since Jan. 3, 2017. The commissioner serves in the U.S. House of Representatives, but has no vote, except in committees. Gonzalez is the first woman to hold this position.
♦ More than 40% of the population lives in poverty, according to 2016 Census estimates.
♦ Puerto Ricans have voted in five referendums on the issue of statehood, in 1967, 1993, 1998, 2012 and 2017. The 2012 referendum was the first time the popular vote swung in statehood’s favor. Since these votes were nonbinding, no action had to be taken, and none was.
Timeline:
1493-1898: Puerto Rico is a Spanish colony.
Dec. 10, 1889: With the signing of the Treaty of Paris, Spain cedes Puerto Rico and Guam to the United States. The island is named “Porto Rico” in the treaty.
April 12, 1900: President William McKinley signs the Foraker Act into law. It designates the island an “unorganized territory,” and allows for one delegate from Puerto Rico to the U.S. House of Representatives with no voting power.
June 11, 2017: Puerto Ricans vote for statehood via a status plebiscite. Over 97% of the votes are in favor of statehood, but only 23% of eligible voters participate.
Sept. 20, 2017: Hurricane Maria makes landfall near Yabucoa in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane. It is the strongest storm to hit the island in 85 years. The energy grid is heavily damaged, with an island-wide power outage.
Aug. 28, 2018: The Puerto Rican government raises its official death toll from Maria to 2,975 after a report on storm fatalities is published by researchers at George Washington University. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, a critic of the Trump administration, says local and federal government failed to provide needed aid.
Sept. 4, 2018: The U.S. Government Accountability Office releases a report revealing that the FEMA was so overwhelmed with other storms by the time Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico that more than half of the workers it was deploying to disasters were known to be unqualified for the jobs they were doing in the field.
July 9, 2019: Six people, including Puerto Rico’s former education secretary and a former health insurance official, are indicted on corruption charges. The conspiracy allegedly involved directing millions of dollars in government contracts to politically-connected contractors.