(CNN) — Here’s a look at information and statistics concerning vaccines in the United States.
Facts
♦ There are 14 different vaccines that are recommended for children between birth and age six, including those for diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, influenza, measles, mumps and rubella.
♦ Exemptions to vaccines fall into three general categories: medical, religious and philosophical.
♦ Median immunization coverage for state-required vaccines was approximately 94.3% for children entering kindergarten during the 2017-2018 school year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
♦ As of July 2019, 45 states and the District of Columbia allow religious exemptions from vaccines, and 15 states allow philosophical (non-spiritual) exemptions.
Timeline
1855: Massachusetts mandates that school children are to be vaccinated (only the smallpox vaccine is available at the time).
Feb 20, 1905: In Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the U.S. Supreme Court upholds the state’s right to compel immunizing against smallpox.
1952: Dr. Jonas Salk and his team develop a vaccine for polio. A nationwide trial leads to the vaccine being declared in 1955 to be safe and effective.
1963: The first measles vaccine is released.
March 19, 1992: Rolling Stone publishes an article by Tom Curtis, “The Origin of AIDS,” which presents a theory that ties HIV/AIDS to polio vaccines.
Aug. 10, 1993: Congress passes the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act which creates the Vaccines for Children Program, providing qualified children free vaccines.
Dec. 9, 1993: Rolling Stone publishes an update to the Curtis article, clarifying that his theory was not fact.
1998: British researcher Andrew Wakefield and 12 other authors publish a paper stating they had evidence that linked the vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) to autism.
2000: The CDC declares the United States has achieved measles elimination, defined as “the absence of continuous disease transmission for 12 months or more in a specific geographic area.”
2004: Co-authors of the Wakefield study begin removing their names from the article when they discover Wakefield had been paid by lawyers representing parents who planned to sue vaccine manufacturers.
May 14, 2004: The Institute of Medicine releases a report “rejecting a causal relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism.”
February 2010: The Lancet, the British medical journal that published Wakefield’s study, officially retracts the article. Britain also revokes Wakefield’s medical license.
2011: Investigative reporter Brian Deer writes a series of articles in the BMJ exposing Wakefield’s fraud.
2014: The CDC reports the highest number of cases (667) since declaring measles eliminated in 2000.
June 17, 2014: After analyzing 10 studies, all of which looked at whether there was a link between vaccines and autism and involved a total of more than one million children, the University of Sydney publishes a report saying there is no correlation between vaccinations and the development of autism.
December 2014: A measles outbreak occurs at Disneyland in California.
2015: In the wake of the theme park outbreak, 189 cases of measles are reported in 24 states and Washington, D.C.
June 30, 2015: California Gov. Jerry Brown signs legislation closing the “vaccine exemption loophole,” by eliminating any personal or religious exemptions for immunizing children who attend school. The law takes effect on July 1, 2016.
Jan. 10, 2017: Vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. meets with President-elect Donald Trump. Afterwards, Kennedy tells reporters he agreed to chair a commission on “vaccination safety and scientific integrity.”
2019: As of Nov. 7, the CDC has confirmed 1,261 individual cases of measles in 31 states.
January 2019: The World Health Organization names vaccine hesitancy as one of 10 threats to global health in 2019.
May 24, 2019: Maine Gov. Janet Mills signs a bill into law removing all non-medical exemptions to vaccinations.
June 13, 2019: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs legislation that removes nonmedical exemptions from school vaccination requirements. The law goes into effect immediately.
Sept. 9, 2019: California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signs two bills that limit medical exemptions for vaccines of schoolchildren.
Oct. 4, 2019: The Department of Health and Human Services announces that the U.S. has officially maintained its measles elimination status of nearly two decades.