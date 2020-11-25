DULUTH — Franklin D. Roosevelt’s private rail car during his days as governor of New York and through the first years of his presidency, known as the Marco Polo, now resides in Duluth.
Norfolk Southern Railroad recently honored its rich history by officially loaning the Marco Polo train car to the Southeastern Railway Museum — Georgia’s official transportation history museum. The exchange comes just days after the presidential election in the U.S., making the car’s history that much more significant.
Visitors Keith and Vicky Gardner of Thomaston drove up that day just “for kicks,” and ended up finding out about the event. Keith Gardner, being a presidential history enthusiast himself, decided he and his wife couldn’t miss out on an opportunity of a lifetime.
“I actually had been wanting to come to the museum,” Vicky Gardner said following a guided tour through the Marco Polo. “So I looked on Facebook and thought it’d be really neat to come today of all days. It was a great coincidence, and we were just fascinated to see how [FDR] and his dignitaries traveled around.”
Roosevelt rented the almost-new car from the Pullman Company in 1927 and had it modified to meet his special needs in coping with his disability. Only one of those modifications, a brass rail above the president’s bed, remains in place today. Roosevelt most likely used this rail to help himself out of bed.
It has been reported that Roosevelt’s usher, William D. Simmons, bore such striking resemblance to FDR that he occasionally served as a stand-in, imitating the trademark Roosevelt smile and wave as the statesman napped in his stateroom during campaign trips. Roosevelt’s stateroom is now called the Marco Polo suite.
“Every dignitary had to have his own room. It was very fascinating, and the decor in there that they put — I wish I had some of that in my house” Keith Gardner said with a laugh.
“And the wood!” Vicky Gardner chimed in, clearly fascinated.
“I was probably most amazed by the good use of space,” Keith Gardner said. “When you think about it, it’s not much space, but boy did they make good use out of it. They had separate places where you could sit and read or listen to the radio, just incredible use of space.”
While looking at each other, Keith and Vicky Gardner spoke about the radio telephone system inside the Marco Polo. They were amazed at how Roosevelt was able to make speeches from the train car and radios in the local area would simply pick them up.
The loan of the Marco Polo to the Southeastern Railway Museum comes on the eve of Norfolk Southern’s relocation of its headquarters to Atlanta, expected to be completed by the summer of 2021. Norfolk Southern’s purpose for the loan was to begin sharing the historical freight rail past with local communities, and claim a stake in the ground as neighbors in the Duluth community.
Randy Pirkle, former executive director of the museum, said he started planning for the transition about a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.