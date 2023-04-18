WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Georgia Democrats, announced a $3.4 million federal investment in 13 small, rural, and regional airports in communities across Georgia.
The grant was awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Infrastructure Grant to be administered by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The grant’s funding was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law championed by both Senators and will help rural airports like Henry Tift Myers Airport in Tifton, which will utilize the funds to install a single-pump fuel facility.
Additional projects across the state will help rehabilitate runway lighting, construct new taxiway and runway space, build new hangar space, and enhance accessibility.
"Georgia is one of the most important aviation states in the nation, and this is especially true because of our rural airports," Warnock said in a news release. "Our rural airports connect us to opportunities and each other, and drive economic growth. With this latest investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are paving the way for safer runways, more efficient travel, and greater mobility for Georgians.
"I will continue working to help airports across the state -- and our more than 100,000 aviation workers -- take the industry to new heights.”
"Sen. Warnock and I are delivering these upgrades to improve passenger safety and the passenger experience at Georgia airports through our bipartisan infrastructure law,” Ossoff said.
The Georgia aviation hubs receiving funding include Fitzgerald Municipal Airport in Fitzgerald, Jesup-Wayne County Airport in Jesup, Reidsville Airport in Reidsville, Kaolin Field Airport in Sandersville, Bacon County Airport in Alma, Daniel Field Airport in Augusta, Claxton-Evans County Airport in Claxton, Pickens County Airport in Jasper, LaFayette Airport in LaFayette, Harris County Airport in Pine Mountain, Roosevelt Memorial Airport in Woodbury, Barrow County Airport in Winder, and Henry Tift Myers Airport in Tifton.
Both champions for Georgia’s aviation priorities, this award is the latest in a series of investments the Senators have fought to direct to Georgia’s airports. Last month, the Senators announced a similar investment of $1.5 million from the Airport Improvement Program to be administered by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Last year, Warnock and Ossoff secured $13.5 million to update nine airports across Georgia, including Augusta Regional Airport and Columbus Airport.
The Senators also previously announced $6 million in grants from the Department of Transportation to improve the travel experience at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
Additionally, in February, Warnock and Ossoff announced new federal investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law benefiting the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and Augusta Regional Airport. The $9.5 million in total grants from the FAA for these projects will expand passenger holding room and improve security screening efficiency for travelers utilizing these transportation hubs. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included roughly $619 million for Georgia’s airports to improve efficiency, upgrade terminals, and more.
