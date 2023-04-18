WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Georgia Democrats, announced a $3.4 million federal investment in 13 small, rural, and regional airports in communities across Georgia.

The grant was awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Infrastructure Grant to be administered by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The grant’s funding was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law championed by both Senators and will help rural airports like Henry Tift Myers Airport in Tifton, which will utilize the funds to install a single-pump fuel facility.

