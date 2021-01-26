ATLANTA — The tiny insect world around us is one filled with astonishing complexity and surprising beauty. Beginning Saturday, “Microsculpture: The insect portraits of Levon Biss,” magnifies these tiny creatures into large-format, high-resolution portraits in the context of Fernbank Museum’s immersive woodlands to highlight the beauty of some Earth’s most misunderstood critters.
These larger-than-life photographs will be placed in the Fernbank’s Nature Gallery in WildWoods. Guests will take in these striking photos in this secluded, yet experiential and museum-curated forest environment, filled with its own variety of insect species and located just minutes from the heart of downtown Atlanta. The vivid and opalescent photography delivers pops of color against the woodlands and magnifies some of nature’s overlooked inhabitants against the large scale of the towering trees.
Eleven insect species from around the world will be featured as a part of “Microsculpture” at Fernbank. Species include visually stunning insects such as the orchid cuckoo bee, ruby-tailed wasp, Amazonian purple warrior scarab, tortoise beetle and more, presented in exquisite detail.
“Microsculpture” was created by award-winning photographer Levon Biss with insect specimens from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History. Each dazzling and detailed image took nearly four weeks to produce and was created from more than 8,000 separate images using different microscopic lenses and lighting.
“Microsculpture: The insect photography of Levon Biss” from the collections of Oxford University Museum of Natural History is provided to Fernbank by the American Museum of Natural History.
“Microsculpture” will be on view at Fernbank from Saturday until May 2. Fernbank is located at 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta. Parking is free.
The exhibit is included with general admission and is free for Fernbank members. Timed, online tickets are required in advance at FernbankMuseum.org at $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $18 for children. Tickets not purchased online start at $19.95 and may not be available due to safety precautions that limit capacity. To purchase tickets or view pre-visit information, frequently asked questions, safety protocols and more, visit FernbankMuseum.org.
